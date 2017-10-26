Euro Paper Talk: Real hatch Kane plan; Man City scout Man Utd target

Real Madrid have come up with a plan to land Harry Kane, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is attracting interest from the Premier League, according to Thursday’s European papers.

REAL HATCH KANE PLAN

Despite the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez denying that the club had any interest in Spurs star Harry Kane, reports in Spain suggest otherwise.

“If I’d asked him [Spurs president], he would have replied that he [Harry Kane] costs € 250 million”, Florentino revealed on Monday night.

According to Diario Gol however, Los Blancos have hatched a plan to pursue Kane, involving the sale of one of their star men.

The Spanish paper claims Real Madrid may sell Gareth Bale next summer in order to create space for Harry Kane and help fund their big-moeny move for the Englishman.

​Both Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in taking Bale back to the Premier League.

AND THE REST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (22) was scouted by Manchester City in Lazio’s away win against Bologna on Wednesday night (TMW)

Barcelona are continuing to lay the groundwork on a potential deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Barca are also interested in Chelsea transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly (Sport)

Barcelona director of football Raul Sanllehi is close to joining Arsenal (Diario Sport)

Barcelona are believed to be one of three clubs who have made contact with Schalke over in-demand midfielder Leon Goretzka (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus is an Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target (Sky Germany)

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has emerged as a Newcastle transfer target (Calciomercato)

FC Barcelona are planning to sign two central defenders of which is Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly – a reported Chelsea target (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain players are not impressed with some of the special privileges that have been afforded to Neymar

Jurgen Klopp could turn to Real Madrid legend Iker Cassias to cure his goalkeeping woes (El Pais)

Manchester City have ended their interest in Liverpool and Juventus transfer target Faouzi Ghoulam

A friend of Hatem Ben Arfa believes the player’s exile at PSG is taking its toll mentally (L’Equipe)

Zinedine Zidane is prepared for the moment when he will have to leave Real Madrid (Marca)