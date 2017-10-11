Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid add star trio to transfer wishlist; Man Utd to sign €55m Brazilian

Real Madrid have drawn up a transfer shopping list, Man Utd could sign a €55m Brazilian, while Juventus want a Barcelona prospect, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID BOSS DRAWS UP TRANSFER SHORTLIST

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has handed president Florentino Perez a list of his preferred targets ahead of a summer spending spree.

The Spanish champions are expected to spend bid next summer, with the club already making plans to bring in Harry Kane. It’s claimed three of their players will be offered to Spurs as part of any deal.

However, Zidane has also told Perez to add Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, Tottenham’s Deli Alli and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala to his list of targets, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol.

The publication adds that any incomings and outgoings at the Bernabeu are likely to be limited in the winter window and major incomings will only be sanctioned if the club – who have endured a frustrating start to the new season – continue to suffer a dip in results.

MANCHESTER UNITED MAKE NEW PLAN TO LURE FABINHO

Manchester United are reportedly closing on a swoop for Monaco star Fabinho when the transfer window opens, according to reports in France.

The Brazilian star was very much on Jose Mourinho’s radar over the summer, but the United boss instead opted to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in a £40m deal instead.

However, Mourinho is said to have remained keen on the versatile Brazilian and is ready to make his signing his top focus in the January window. The United boss has seen his central midfield beset by injuries this season, with Marouane Fellaini joining Paul Pogba on the sidelines.

It’s claimed the signing of Fabinho has been made No 1 focus and has finally been given the green light by Monaco, with the player providing valuable cover to United in both midfield and at right-back.

And with Monaco struggling in the Champions League, Le10 Sport claims the reigning Ligue 1 champions will allow Fabinho to leave if they receive their €55m asking price.

AND THE REST

Juventus are scouting 17-year-old Barcelona academy product Abel Ruiz. The striker is tipped for big things and is already playing with the Blaugrana B squad (Calciomercato)

AC Milan will promote Rino Gattuso to manager, with Vincenzo Montella sacked if they lose the derby to Inter on Sunday. Any promotion, however, would only be on a deal until the end of the season when they will try again for Antonio Conte (Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato)

Chelsea and Liverpool have been alerted after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected a new deal with Borussia Dortmund (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace and Tottenham target Cenk Tosun will be allowed to leave Besiktas if the Turkish champions receive ‘serious numbers’ (Haberturk)

Dani Alves has admitted he hopes his former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez will join him at PSG in January (Radio ADN)

Real Madrid have offered Tottenham their pick of three players as part of an ambitious €200m raid for striker Harry Kane (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Ballon d’Or winner Kaka has admitted he is losing the feeling of “happiness” in football as he considers retirement (Globe Esporto)

Newcastle tried to sign Maxime Gonalons from Lyon this summer, prior to his move to Roma (L’Equipe)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is keen on a move to Real Madrid (Diario Gol)

Everton, Stoke City and West Ham target Stefano Sturaro has insisted he is happy at Juventus (Sky Sports Italia)

Chelsea will make an increased offer for Alex Sandro in January. The Blues had a £53m bid turned down over the summer, but could go as high as £60m (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool have given Philippe Coutinho permission to join Barcelona in January – if certain conditions are met (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is keen to move to Inter Milan in January (Globe Esporto)

Real Madrid are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United for the right price (Diario Gol)

PSG winger Lucas Moura has spoken out about his future after being urged to join Arsenal (UOL Esporte)

Borussia Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle has criticised Ousmane Dembele for the way he forced through a move to Barcelona in the summer (Omnisport)