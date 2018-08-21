Neighbours Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid want to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, while Man Utd have been linked with Raphael Varane again, according to Tuesday’s European press.

ALONSO ON THE WAY TO SPAIN?

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is the subject of interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The wing-back scored the winning goal at the weekend as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Premier League, while he also contributed an assist.

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that the two La Liga clubs are weighing up a move for Alonso with the Spanish giants preparing opening offers of around £27million.

Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016 for £23million and has a contract until 2021 at Stamford Bridge.

And the report continues by suggesting that the Blues would only consider an offer if it was worth at least double the money they paid Fiorentina for the Spaniard.

UNITED TO GO IN AGAIN FOR VARANE

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in January, according to Don Balon.

Reports earlier this month claimed United were prepared to back manager Jose Mourinho with a £100million bid for a world-class defender this summer.

Both ESPN and The Sun claim Ed Woodward and the United board had laid out a huge fee for Mourinho to get France and Real Madrid centre-back Varane.

ESPN even claimed “Woodward and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met in Miami last month but negotiations for the French World Cup winner never got off the ground”.

But after failing to get Varane, Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin United are believed to be planning a fresh approach to Real for Varane in the next transfer window.

HAZARD PLAYS WAITING GAME OVER NEW CHELSEA DEAL

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is reportedly refusing to sign a new deal until the club secures Champions League football again.

Maurizio Sarri’s men will be battling it out in the Europa League this season after Antonio Conte could only guide the club to a fifth-place finish last campaign.

Hazard looked set to leave the club earlier in the summer, after dropping hints regarding his Stamford Bridge future after an impressive World Cup with Belgium.

But it now looks increasingly unlikely that the 27-year-old will head to Madrid before the Spanish transfer window shuts on August 31.

Chelsea will instead move to offer Hazard a new deal at the club, improving his weekly wage from £220,000 to a mammoth £300,000.

However, according to The Times, the attacker is unwilling to commit his future to the club until they have regained their place in Europe’s elite cup competition.

This almost certainly means that Hazard is likely to be in the last year of his current contract before he eventually decides to put pen to paper on a new contract.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are considering a loan swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid attacker Martin Odegaard, who had been linked with Championship trio Aston Villa, Middlesbrouugh and Derby, has joined Dutch outfit Vitesse on a season-long loan

Chelsea offered over €50million for Juventus superstar Miralem Pjanic this summer (Sky Italia)

Everton are demanding £28million plus add-ons for Ademola Lookman to join RB Leipzig

Real Madrid are considering filling a complaint against Luka Modric’s agent for allegedly offering him to Inter (Cadena Ser)

RB Leipzig have ruled out a sale for Germany striker and reported Real Madrid target Timo Werner (Football Espana)

Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi will sign €7m-a-year Inter Milan deal in September (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants AC Milan reportedly tried signing new Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo last January (La Republicca)

Bordeaux have begun preliminary talks with Thierry Henry’s representatives about the possibility of becoming their next manager

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has hinted Filipe Luis will depart the club for Paris Saint-Germain (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has interest from FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund but would prefer to join Real Betis (El Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are already working on signing a top midfielder next summer, with Adrien Rabiot, Paul Pogba Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all on their shortlist (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are making another attempt to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong (Sport)

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of defender Jason Denayer who has joined Lyon on a permanent transfer

Nice have announced Mario Balotelli will stay with the Ligue 1 side this season after a summer of exit speculation (L’Equipe)

Julen Lopetegui insists he is happy with his squad despite a quiet transfer window since taking charge at Real Madrid

French giants Monaco and Nice have made initial contact to sign Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio, with Atletico Madrid also having been linked with the midfielder (Tuttosport)

Goncalo Guedes is enthusiastic about the idea of joining Valencia permanently from Paris Saint-Germain, says Marcelino Garcia Toral (Football Espana)

Watford outcast Younes Kaboul is close to joining Nantes after being exiled from training by boss Javi Gracia

Sevilla and Torino are apart on their valuations for winger Iago Falque with Sevilla not willing to offer more than €15m (La Stampa)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente might still leave the club this summer, with Espanyol keen on a move (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla have completed the signing of Roma central midfielder Maxime Gonalons on a season-long loan deal, the club have confirmed (Football Espana)