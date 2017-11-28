Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid hold talks with Chelsea star; Atletico star wants to leave

Real Madrid have held talks with a Chelsea star, while defender Sime Vrsaljko wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January, all in the Euro papers.

REAL MADRID HOLD TALKS WITH DAVID LUIZ

David Luiz has already held transfer talks with Real Madrid, according to a report.

Luiz’s future has been speculated on ever since he was dropped for Chelsea’s big clash with Manchester United earlier this month.

Antonio Comte preferred to use Andreas Christensen in his starting line-up and afterwards suggested he was not happy with the player’s efforts in training.

Asked if Luiz had a future immediately after the match, Conte told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. He has to work really hard otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand.”

Luiz and Conte apparently had a difference of opinion at the tactics used in Chelsea’s recent 3-0 hammering by Roma in the Champions League.

The Brazilian was then dropped and he has made just one appearance since then – against Qarabag in the Champions League.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Luiz has held discussions with Real over a possible January transfer.

Luiz though now appears to have picked up a knee problem and has been ruled out of their midweek clash with Swansea.

Asked whether Luiz’s absence was down to an old injury or a new one, Conte said: “In this moment, it’s very difficult for me to answer this question. It will be for the doctor to assess the situation and then to take the best decision.”

Luiz, 30, is under contract until 2019, after being signed by Conte from PSG on deadline day in August 2016.

LIVERPOOL MAKE FIRST CONTACT FOR DUTCH DEFENDER

Liverpool have spoken with Lazio over a January deal for long-term target Stefan De Vrij, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Dutch defender has been on the radar for Jurgen Klopp for some time, but Lazio’s refusal to sell – coupled with Liverpool’s efforts to sign Virgil van Dijk – ensured an offer never materialised.

Now, according to Il Messaggero, Liverpool are ready to make their move for the 25-year-old.

The former Feyenoord defender was due to fall out of contract at the end of the season, but recently agreed an extension that set his buyout clause at a low €25million.

The paper believes the deal was only signed on the assumption the player would leave in January and to help protect the club losing him for a nominal fee.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of De Vrij, however, with Il Messaggero also claiming Atletico Madrid could make a move, with the La Liga giants willing to sell Jose Gimenez, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

AND THE REST

Sime Vrsaljko wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January (Marca)

Chelsea will rival Manchester United in a €60million summer scramble for Atletico Madrid star Koke (Gol Digital)

Schalke will offer Leon Goretzka wages of €10million a year to keep him from the clutches of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham and Liverpool (Sport)

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Jakub Jankto from Udinese in January after AC Milan and Juventus both cooled their interest in signing him (Calciomercato)

Pep Guardiola has urged Man City to tie Kevin de Bruyne down to a new deal as soon as possible after Real Madrid were linked with a swoop for the Belgian star (Don Balon)

Torino claim that star striker Andrea Belotti isn’t going anywhere in January, despite a €100m escape clause in his contract (Gazetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund will rival Newcastle and Everton for Cenk Tosun amid claims they want the Turkey striker as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Turkish Football)

Juventus will try and sign a replacement for Gigi Buffon – and have Atletico’s Jan Oblak, Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois (il Bianconero)

Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to sign for Real Madrid and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (Don Balon)

Inter Milan are still to meet Jiangsu Suning’s asking price for former Chelsea star Ramires ahead of a possible January deal (Gazetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have switched their attention to signing Christian Eriksen rather than Philippe Coutinho in January (Don Balon)

Chelsea are interested in making a January move for impressive Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby (L’Equipe)

Barcelona right-back Douglas could be set for a return to the club after failing to impress during a loan stint with Benfica (O Jogo)

Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet has been blasted by certain members of the French media, who claim he is overweight

Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez has been in Brazil recently, keeping tabs on Gremio midfielder Arthur, who is rated at €15million – €20million (Goal Brasil)

AC Milan remain keen on a future appointment of Antonio Conte, despite naming Gennaro Gattuso as Vincenzo Montella’s replacement (Calciomercato)

Fenerbahce’s 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza, a summer target for West Brom, has dismissed the idea of leaving the Turkish club in January (Sporx)

Everton have been linked with a move for Besiktas’ 25-year-old Turkey midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, who was once compared to France great Zinedine Zidane (Fanatik)

Juventus are interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli from rivals Milan (Calciomercato)