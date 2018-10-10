Real Madrid are interested in a Manchester United linked Serie A striker, while they are also weighing up a move for a Tottenham star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID CONFIDENT OF LANDING MAN UTD TARGET

Real Madrid will turn to Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi to solve their problems in attack.

According to Sport, Real Madrid see Icardi as an ideal solution for their strike force after Karim Benzema suffered an injury.

Icardi has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well, having spent the last five seasons with Inter.

However, Real Madrid are confident of winning the race for the Argentinian striker, who has a €110m release clause in his contract, valid for the first two weeks of July.

FOUR CLUBS CHASE ROMA SENSATION

Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to do battle for Roma star Cengiz Under, according to reports from Italy.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that the Gunners had seen a £26m offer for Under snubbed, with the Serie A club reportedly holding out for £44m.

Arsenal’s interest was revealed by Tuttomercato, who also claimed Monaco have offered just under £31m too.

Now, according to Calcionews24, the north London rivals are ready to battle Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

However, the report does state that Roma are holding out for a whopping €50m if they are to part with their prized young star.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid will make a move for Spurs star Christian Eriksen if their efforts to land Eden Hazard fail (Cadena COPE)

Saul Niguez wants to spend the rest of his career with Atletico Madrid despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid (Radio Nacional Espana)

Juventus are interested in Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong as a backup plan if neither Paul Pogba nor Adrien Rabiot joins (Tuttosport)

Iago Falque is set to sign a new contract at Torino despite links with Sevilla and former club Tottenham (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed as the new manager of Chievo (various)

Real Madrid want to bring forward the date of Rodrygo’s arrival from Santos after the 17-year-old attacker was nominated for the Kopa Trophy, the under-21 equivalent of the Ballon D’Or (Football Espana)

Roma centre-back William Bianda is set to join Benevento on loan in January (Leggo)

Barcelona are prioritising a move for Matthijs De Ligt in the January transfer window (Football Espana)

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Miguel Almiron after being told they would have to triple their offer for the Atlanta United attacker

Bayern Munich are planning an €80million move for Inter Milan star and Man Utd target Milan Skriniar (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to make a blockbuster bid for Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek (Calciomercato)

However, Genoa have no intention of selling their star striker midway through the season (Corriere Dello Sport)

Real Madrid were keen on appointing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement (Mundo Deportivo)

Aaron Ramsey could follow Ivan Gazidis’ footsteps and join AC Milan from Arsenal (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus will re-open negotiations with Lazio over a €100m move for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Zinedine Zidane may already have lined up his first signing as Manchester United boss, with a deal for Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba inching closer (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich have joined the long list of names credited with an interest in Lille’s Nicolas Pepe (SportBild)

Tottenham are being tipped to make a potential free transfer move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha next summer (HITC)

Bayern Munich refused Niko Kovac’s request to sign two new players in the summer transfer window (Bild)

Barcelona are lining up a January raid on Liverpool for the club’s out-of-favour full-back Alberto Moreno (Mundo Deportivo)

Florentino Perez has his mind made up that Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez is the perfect fit for Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Manchester United could offer Arturo Vidal the chance to get his career back on track at Old Trafford (Don Balon)

