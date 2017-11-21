Euro Paper Talk: Inter ace to join Real in £100m deal; Spurs miss €5m Baldej

Real Madrid have beaten a host of rivals to one of the world’s most in-demand strikers, while Gianluigi Buffon has spilled the beans about Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID BEAT HOST OF SUITORS TO INTER STAR

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid next summer, according to various reports.

Former Milan forward and Premium Sport commentator Daniele Massaro claims the in-demand Inter Milan forward has already agreed terms on a switch to the Bernabeu next summer and will move to Spain ahead of rival interest from Bayern Munich, Arsenal and PSG.

The Argentine has been in devastating form this season, netting 13 goals in 15 outings for the Nerazzuri and former Italy international Massaro told Marca and Diario Gol the player is destined to move to the Bernabeu.

“I can tell you today that Mauro Icardi will be a Real Madrid striker next year,” Massaro said.

“His arrival will be at the expense of (Karim) Benzema.”

Icardi, 24, joined Inter from Sampdoria four years ago and has scored 91 goals during his time with the club.

He is rated in the £100million bracket and his signing for Real Madrid will likely signal the end of Benzema’s eight-year stay at the Bernabeu.

AND THE REST

Gianluigi Buffon has revealed he agreed a move to Barcelona when he was at Parma but turned it down once he knew Juventus were keen on him (Mundo Deportivo)

Paulo Dybala has given Manchester United hope of a future move to Old Trafford after the Juventus forward revealed all in a telling interview (Telefoot)

Antoine Griezmann insists he does not regret staying at Atletico Madrid and says he has had no discussions about leaving the club in January (Telefoot)

Bayern Munich sporting director sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has ruled out the club signing Griezmann (Sky Deutsche)

Tottenham are believed to be leading Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign talented Athletic Bilbao star Gorka Guruzeta (Sport)

Real Madrid have told eight players they will be offloaded either in January or next summer as they bid to freshen up their ageing squad (Diario Gol)

Atletico Madrid lead AC Milan and Tottenham in the hunt for Milan Baldej, with the midfielder set to leave Fiorentina for as little as €5m in January (SportsMediaSet)

Barcelona are seriously considering signing Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in January and believe they can land the player for €20m (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, meanwhile, believes the club has ‘opportunities’ to sign players in the January transfer window

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea target Sergi Roberto wants to stay at Barcelona ‘forever’ amid reports a number of clubs will seek to trigger his €40m release clause at the Camp Nou (ESPN)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata reportedly wants the club to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga (Don Balon)

AC Milan fear they could be banned from all European competitions amid talk UEFA could hit them hard over Financial Fair Play (Marca, via Calciomercato)

