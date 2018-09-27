Euro Paper Talk: Madrid want £200m-rated Prem star as new Galactico

Real Madrid are back in the hunt for a star Premier League winger, while Arsenal have edged ahead of Spurs to sign a free agent Mexican next summer, according to Thursday’s European papers.

FLORENTINO PEREZ EYEING NEW GALACTICO

Real Madrid are back in the market to try and land a new ‘Galactico’ signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, a report claims.

Juventus signed Portugal forward Ronaldo in a sensational deal totalling 112million euros (£99.2million) from Real during the summer.

The 33-year-old agreed a four-year contract with the Serie A champions having revealed he wanted to open a new chapter in his life.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Real are looking to add a star name to their ranks in order to appease Perez, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe namechecked.

However, the report suggests that both operations would be too difficult, and that the most straightforward track would be that of Eden Hazard.

The Bernabeu club were strongly linked with a move for the Belgium international during the most recent transfer window, but he reportedly has a £200m price tag.

The Belgium playmaker spent all summer telling Blues fans that his time in the capital maybe up.

He told Belgian newspaper HLN: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

ARSENAL JOIN RACE TO SIGN PORTO STAR

Arsenal have lodged their interest in signing Hector Herrera, according to reports in Portugal.

According to Record, the Gunners have registered their interest with the agent of the Porto captain, who looks set to leave the Primeira Liga on a free transfer at the end of the season after failing to agree a new deal.

Herrera, who caught the eye for Mexico in the World Cup as his nation reached the last 16, has also been linked with Tottenham and Italian side Roma.

However, the report suggests Arsenal are emerging as favourites to sign the player – and want him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who looks set to himself leave the Gunners on a free transfer next summer.

MARCA REVEL IN MANCHESTER UNITED DECLINE; DETAIL DOUBTS ON MOURINHO

Manchester United’s struggles this season under Jose Mourinho appear to be the cause of merriment to staunch Madrid-based paper Marca.

The paper has watched with interest at United’s struggles this season and the Spanish publication has gone to town with some editorial on their “decline” and, in particular, the future of Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach of course left the Bernabeu under a cloud and the paper pinpoints a number of significant factors that could see Mourinho leave United sooner rather than later.

First up, they signify how his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has deteriorated behind repair; a situation mirrored between the United boss and star player Paul Pogba.

And most significantly, there is also a confidence crisis among the men on the pitch – with the Carabao Cup exit against Derby illustrating how the manager’s message is not getting through to his players.

The editorial even claims that the marriage between Mourinho and Manchester United has fallen apart to the extent that all that remains to be agreed upon is the date of their divorce.

Mourinho is now the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League coach to lose his job.

They even suggest Mourinho could be trying to get the sack at United, while the club, in turn, hope he will resign in order to renege on his contract – signed in January and taking him through to 2020 – and save on a huge pay-off.

They write: ‘Some in Manchester even claim that the coach has been pushing the envelope towards his dismissal for quite some time, although the club may be waiting for him to resign to save on money after he renewed his contract in January until 2020 for 23 million euros net per season.’

Whatever happens with United, it seems the paper is adamant a parting of ways will happen sooner rather than later….

AND THE REST

Inter could be among the teams lining up to chase the ‘new Skriniar’ Joachim Andersen (Calciomercato)

Boukary Drame insists he still has the hunger to play in Serie A at the age of 33

AC Milan are ready to step up their interest in Cesc Fabregas and make a January move for the Chelsea midfielder (Mundo Deportivo)

Former PSG boss Laurent Blanc features on Roma’s four-man shortlist of candidates to replace current manager Eusebio Di Francesco. Paulo Sousa, Roberto Donadoni and Vincenzo Montella also feature (Il Messagero)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is set to miss Saturday’s Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid with a calf injury (Marca)

Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar has blasted the ‘ugly’ attitude of Barcelona players following Wednesday night’s shock victory (Cadena Ser)

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel rejected the chance to sign Axel Witsel in a €20m deal this summer – and wants to instead see the club spend whatever it takes to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea (Le10 Sport)

In-form striker Cristhian Stuani is set to sign a new contract at Girona which will raise his release clause to €20m (TV3)

Milan Skriniar is ready to sign a new deal with Inter Milan after expressing doubts about a January move to Manchester United due to the growing doubts over Jose Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are to make their loan deal for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez permanent by the end of the year (Marca)

Barcelona are unwilling to pay the €70m asking price for sought-after Ajax star Frenkie de Jong – leaving Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as his most likely suitors (Catalunya Radio)

Wages and a potential transfer fee could prove too big an obstacle for Juventus’ attempts to re-sign Paul Pogba – leaving Barcelona as his only potential destination (Marca)

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has penned a new long-term deal at the club until 2024, it has been confirmed (Atletico website)

AC Milan are back on the trial of Cesc Fabregas and are ready to open talks with him about signing on a free transfer next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has called Napoli their “first rival” in the race for the Serie A title, saying new boss Carlo Ancelotti has given them “serenity” (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has no complaints with his side’s loss to Sevilla after he conceded “they were a lot better than us and deserved their win” (various)

Arsenal have joined Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli in the hunt to bring Yannick Carrasco back to Europe from Chinese side Dalian Yifang (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Stuttgart right-back Benjamin Pavard. The France World Cup winner has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham (Bild)

Arsene Wenger says he has not retired from football after leaving Arsenal, but remains unsure as to whether he would take another managerial role (L’Est Republicain)

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper is a target for La Liga side Sevilla (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante features on Barcelona’s shortlist of targets ahead of next season (Sport MediaSet)

