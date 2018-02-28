Euro Paper Talk: Bayern name star’s fee; Chelsea in €200m winger swap

Bayern Munich have slapped a massive fee on the head of one of their star men, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are reported to have agreed terms on a €200m player swap, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

BAYERN STICK LOFTY FEE ON LEWANDOWSKI

Bayern Munich have reportedly told Robert Lewandowski’s suitors they can sign the striker this summer if they meet their £132million asking price.

The Poland star has found himself tipped with a move away from Bayern once again this summer, with Real Madrid thought to be leading Chelsea and United for his signature.

But Bayern will demand top whack for their free-scoring frontman and reports in Spain claim they will seek €150million (£132m) should anyone look to prise him away.

At 30 years old later this year, the transfer fee may raise a few eyebrows and could be quite the calculated risk for his suitors.

Of the three, Diario Gol reckons Bayern are said to be most in favour of doing a deal with Real. The Bavarians are looking to turn James Rodriguez’s loan into a permanent deal this summer and could possibly look at using their interest in Lewandowski as leverage.

LIVERPOOL GIVE NEW KEEPER HOPE

Real Madrid star Keylor Navas is so disgruntled by the club’s ongoing quest to replace him that he has already told teammate Cristiano Ronaldo he wants out this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who suggest the Costa Rican has also told Ronaldo he wants to make Liverpool his next club.

Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer, with the Reds strongly linked with Roma custodian Alisson Becker.

But the Serie A giants will fight hard to keep the Brazilian, who is also being tracked by PSG and tipped to command a world-record fee for a goalkeeper this summer.

However, the Reds could have more success with Navas, who looks set to depart the Bernabeu this summer and could be allowed to move to Anfield for around £30million.

And with Navas reportedly telling Ronaldo he wants to try his luck at Anfield, a swoop for the Reds could tick plenty of boxes.

The report adds that Navas isn’t the only Real Madrid star making a move to Liverpool their top focus this summer; midfield star Dani Ceballos, who has made just two starts in LaLiga this summer, has also told the club he wants to be allowed to move to Anfield.

And it’s claimed Liverpool will try and tempt Real by offering a combined £60million (€68million) for the duo.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has given the green light to complete a transfer to Chelsea with the La Liga giants bringing Belgian forward Eden Hazard the other way as part of a €200m swap (Don Balon)

Manchester United will offer David De Gea a new deal worth £500,000 a week – and matching the salary of Alexis Sanchez – to convince him to sign a new deal at Old Trafford and stop him joining Real Madrid (Diario Gol)

Jose Mourinho has already contacted Barcelona about an £88million deal for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Diario Gol)

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona an updated four-player shopping list for this summer: Alvaro Odriozola, David Alaba, Arthur and Antoine Griezmann (Don Balon)

AC Milan are set to offer Alessio Romagnoli a new deal to ward off interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona (Sky Italia)

Barcelona are plotting an £88million summer offer to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has stated that goalkeeper Jan Oblak – a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG among others – has already agreed a new deal with the club (Radio Marca)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is putting pressure on senior figures at the club to ensure they keep hold of €100m Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are looking to sign former Spurs midfielder Sandro, who has shone during a loan spell with Benevento this season (Tuttosport)

Roma want either Milan Badelj, Nicolo Barella or Lucas Torreira as a long-term replacement for Daniele De Rossi in their midfield (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan admits he could join Chelsea, but is not tempted by the prospect of changing teams (Sport Magazine.ie)

Arsenal have been given hope in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez after the Argentine ace denied a move to Inter Milan is complete (Pagina 12)

Bayern Munich lead Chelsea and Manchester City in the €130m race to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio (Kicker)

Rafael Silva’s agent has confirmed English clubs Leicester and Wolves are still interested in signing the Benfica midfielder (Radio Renascenca)

Schalke have confirmed that Liverpool and Arsenal target Max Meyer has turned down a second contract offer with the Bundesliga club (Bild)

Udinese have confirmed that Coach Massimo Oddo will stay on next season as “his contract will be extended automatically” (Gazzetta dello Sport)

David De Gea has reportedly named the three top European stars for Manchester United to sign this summer to convince him to snub a move to Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Chelsea have identified Luis Enrique as their No 1 target to replace Antonio Conte, although wages could yet prove a problem in luring the former Barcelona boss