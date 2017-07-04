Euro Paper Talk: Real to sign Liverpool, Man Utd target; Morata gets promise

A Liverpool and Manchester United target is set to join Real Madrid, while Alvaro Morata was lured to Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho’s promise and Southampton have won the race for a talented France youngster, according to Tuesday’s European press.

REAL SET TO SIGN LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD TARGET

Real Madrid are set to sign highly-rated Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez this week.

The 19-year-old left-back, who has also been strongly linked with both Liverpool and United, is expected to move to The Bernabeu for €26million, according to reports in Marca.

Hernandez will become the first player to leave Atletico to join Real in 15 years, following in the footsteps of illustrious names such as Hugo Sanchez, Bernd Schuster and Raul Gonzalez.

​Real are planning for the France Under-20 international to become Marcelo’s long-term replacement.

MOURINHO PROMISE CONVINCED MORATA

Alvaro Morata was persuaded to join Manchester United after being promised he would lead their attack this season, according to a report.

United are expected to tie up the striker’s signature this week, and possibly as early as Thursday, after striking a £60million deal with Real Madrid.

Some have questioned the wisdom in Morata leaving the European champions for United – and especially just a year after his return to the club from Juventus.

But Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim Morata has been sold on the idea of being Mourinho’s star striker next term.

The Portuguese boss, who worked with Morata during his time at the Bernabeu, trusts Morata to fill Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s boots and has told the striker his chances of leading the line for Spain at next summer’s World Cup will be better served by moving to Old Trafford than being in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s side.

SOUTHAMPTON BEAT ARSENAL TO FRENCH WINGER

Southampton are reported to have won the race to sign exciting young Caen winger Yann Karamoh.

French publication Le Parisien claims new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is believed to have struck an agreement for the player, ahead of rival interest from Everton, West Brom and Arsenal, who had all been tracking the France Under-21 international.

Karamoh only made his debut for the Caen last August, but played a key role in helping the club avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

The talented 18-year-old can play across the front and even as a central striker, though his preferred role is said to be on the right wing.

TURKISH GIANTS EYE MOVE FOR COSTA



Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly ready to make a shock move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Turkish Football)

Costa is keen to quit the current Premier League champions this summer after falling out with Blues boss Antonio Conte.

His former club Atletico Madrid had looked to be the favourites to land the Spain striker but they are banned from making any new signings until January.

Costa is reportedly happy to wait to seal a return to Madrid but according to Turkish Football, via Fotomac, Besiktas are ready to make a bid for the frontman.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to Besiktas, having come close to joining them six years ago, but the Turkish outfit may only be able to pay a cut-price fee for Costa or even try and land him on loan as they are currently under pressure from Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

AND THE REST

Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma has finally taken a decision over his future and he is reportedly set to sign a contract extension with AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Lionel Messi has demanded Barcelona ditch four players this summer, including Arsenal target Arda Turan (Don Balon)

Galatasaray have reached an agreement with West Ham over the transfer of Sofiane Feghouli (Turkish Football)



Inter Milan are interested in making a stunning move to try and land Liverpool winger Sadio Mane (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Basaksehir starlet Cengiz Under, 19, has received four offers from European clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United said to be keen on the ‘Turkish Dybala’ (Turkish Football)



AS Roma are in talks to try and sign Tottenham target Gregoire Defrel (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan’s signing of Andrea Conti has been delayed as the rossoneri have yet to reach economic agreement with his club Atalanta (Gazzetta)

Monaco have completed the signing of Feyenoord defender Terence Kongolo, perhaps paving the way for Benjamin Mendy to join Manchester City



Inter could add Joao Mario, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ivan Perisic or Samir Handanovic in a player-plus cash swap deal to sign PSG’s Angel Di Maria (Corriere dello Sport)

Borussia Monchengladbach have announced the signing of Matthias Ginter from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €17m

AS Roma are considering signing former Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy (Gazzetta)



Borja Valero is on the verge of joining Inter Milan from Fiorentina (various)

Juventus are still in talks to sign defender Danilo from Real Madrid (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino are on the verge of signing Gabriel Paletta from AC Milan (Gazzetta)

Inter want to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who is also a target of Tottenham and Juventus (Corriere dello Sport)



Juventus will meet Mino Raiola on Tuesday to discuss the transfer of PSG star Blaise Matuidi (Tuttosport)

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo has signed a four-year deal for a reported £7m to join Marseille from Werder Bremen (various)