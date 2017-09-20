Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Arsenal interested in €55m centre-back

Real Madrid want a £120m-rated Premier League striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, while an Atletico Madrid star has hinted at a move to Liverpool or Arsenal, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

REAL WANT HARRY KANE TO REPLACE RONALDO

Real Madrid have targeted Harry Kane as the long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon claims Real president Florentino Perez has drawn up a five-man shortlist to replace their record-breaking goalscorer Ronaldo, who at the age of 32, is in the autumn of his career.

Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski have all been mentioned as possible targets, but Spanish media outlet claims it is England striker Kane, who is top of the European champions’ list.

It’s claimed Real have allocated up to £120million to land the striker, with the club said to be considering the offer next summer.

ATLETICO STAR PUTS PREMIER LEAGUE SUITORS ON RED ALERT

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to move to the Premier League.

The defender has been a long-term target for Manchester United, but it’s believed the form of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly this season, together with the summer arrival of Victor Lindelof, has seen their interest cool.

However, reports in Spain claim Liverpool and Arsenal are plotting moves and their chances of signing him have been boosted with the player yet to agree a new deal.

The 22-year-old, who currently has a €55m exit clause in his current deal, will be able to open talks with overseas clubs from January 1, given his current arrangement in the Spanish capital expires next summer.

And despite holding talks with Atleti about a possible new deal, the Uruguayan has been quoted in French publication L’Equipe that he “dreams of playing in the Premier League next season”.

AND THE REST

AC Milan are hoping to tie up a deal for Genoa teenager Pietro Pellegri by January in order to see off rival interest from Chelsea and Man Utd (Gazetta dello Sport)

Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams has revealed that he was pleased to be linked with a move to Liverpool (AS)

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic has no release clause in his new contract, Inter Milan have confirmed (Sport Mediaset)

Lazio have reportedly named their asking price for Manchester City and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Liverpool would have sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, had they managed to secure the signing of Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, according to claims in the German media (Bild)

Barcelona are the latest club to lead enter the race for Leon Goretzka. The Schalke midfielder has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Chelsea (Bild)

Neymar has asked PSG to consider selling Edinson Cavani as he believes it is impossible for the pair to play in the same side (Sport)

Barcelona tried to sign Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann this summer, and made an offer of £124m for the French forward (Mundo Deportivo)

Zinedine Zidane has come out in defence of under-fire Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale (various)

Juventus boss Massimo Allegri will leave striker Gonzalo Higuain on the bench for this evening’s clash against Fiorentina, with Mario Mandzukic coming in (Calciomercato)