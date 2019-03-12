Euro Paper Talk: Roma eye shock move for Chelsea midfielder

Roma are eyeing a shock move for a Chelsea ace, while Zinedine Zidane could sacrifice as many as seven big-name players at Real Madrid and move for Man Utd and Liverpool stars, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

RANIERI EYES LINK-UP WITH FORMER MIDFIELD CHARGE

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri is reportedly keen to land Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea in the summer.

The Italian took over at the Serie A club last week following the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco and appears to be already making plans for next season.

Drinkwater has been completely frozen out by Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, and his future at Stamford Bridge seems appears very bleak – with a summer exit looking increasingly likely.

The 29-year-old is behind Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley in the midfield pekcing order and there appears to be no way back.

However, Calciomercato is claiming that Ranieri is keen to reunite with his former midfielder in Rome.

The former Fulham chief worked with Drinkwater during his spell at Leicester, when the Foxes shocked the football world by winning the 2015/16 Premier League title.

Calciomercato goes on to report that Ranieri views Drinkwater as a potential backup for Daniele De Rossi.

ZIDANE ADDS TWO MORE PREM STARS TO WANTED LIST

It seems Zinedine Zidane is intent on plundering the Premier League for its very best talents this summer in an effort to help Real Madrid return to the summit of English football.

Just hours after being re-appointed in the Bernabeu hotseat, reports in the Spanish media had linked Zidane with a €400m swoop for Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Eden Hazard and Roberto Firmino.

It seems, however, that Zidane won’t just settle for that trio with El Chiringuito TV adding the names of Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane to his list of targets too.

While Tottenham and Chelsea may find themselves in awkward positions with regards keeping Eriksen and Hazard given the duo’s contract situations, Real will surely meet far greater resistance from Liverpool in efforts to prise Firmino, Mane and Pogba to the Bernabeu.

Nonetheless, the duo feature highly on Zidane’s wanted list, according to the Spanish broadcaster.

But even with a reported €500m transfer kitty at his disposal, Zidane is surely going to need to sell off a few stars in order to rebuild his side.

According to various reports, the likes of experienced trio Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo could find themselves sold, while even summer signing Thibaut Courtois could also be shown the door after failing to impress.

Furthermore, Don Balon claims Zidane will also sacrifice some of his forwards, with Gareth Bale the most likely to go in an €85m deal, though fellow wingers Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez could also be moved on if tempting offers come Real Madrid’s way.

AND THE REST

Keita Balde has been told he has three games to prove himself and guarantee himself a permanent €36m summer move to Inter Milan from loan club Monaco (Calciomercato)

Marcelo has already decided to leave Real Madrid this summer with his cameo appearance against Ajax in the Champions League ‘the final straw’ (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have made signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt their ‘No 1 priority’ this summer while the defender wants to join the club ahead of any other, despite suggestions he’d also welcome a switch to Liverpool (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo has emerged as a shock target for Newcastle United, who are also reportedly keen on Parma striker Roberto Inglese (Tuttosport)

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club will sell just one of Nabil Fekir, Tanguy Ndombele or Memphis Depay this summer (Telefoot)

AC Milan have joined Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester United for Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes (Record)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign 29-year-old holding midfielder Ander Iturraspe on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao this summer (AS)

Bayern Munich director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident that Colombian international James Rodriguez will remain at the club next season, despite talk of interest from Arsenal (Bild)

Liverpool officials were euphoric when they eventually sanctioned the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January 2018 (Sport)

Sampdoria will reportedly fine Gregoire Defrel and send the striker back to Roma this summer after he was caught drink-driving (Il Secolo XIX)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also says he would like to sign both France forward Kylian Mbappe and Brazil international Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (Goal)

Barcelona are set to offer club captain Lionel Messi a contract extension this summer to take him beyond his current agreement to 2021, according to club president Josep Bartomeu (Mundo Deportivo)

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he remains happy at Juventus and has no plans to return to Real Madrid despite the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has publicly hammered Liverpool loan goalkeeper Lloris Karius in an amazing rant (Turkish Football)

Real Madrid have approached Paris Saint German over the availability of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (Marca)

Luis Neto will join Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season from Zenit St Petersburg (various)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have all scouted 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, with the Dutchman valued at more than £30m (De Telegraaf)