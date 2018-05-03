Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd get green light to sign €60m Umtiti alternative

Liverpool look set to miss out on a top summer target to Champions League opponents Roma, while Manchester United have switched defensive targets after getting the green light to sign a €60million defensive powerhouse, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL’S CEBALLOS CHASE TAKES SIGNIFICANT STEP BACK

Roma are ready to exact an element of Champions League revenge on Liverpool after they emerged as favourites to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain U21 midfielder has emerged as a top summer target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and it seemed a deal looked on after Real president Florentino Perez cleared the way for the €16million signing from Real Betis to leave.

However, Klopp’s chances of bringing him to Liverpool have taken a huge backwards step after Roma director of football Monchi was reported to have opened talks with Real over a summer swoop.

According to il Corriere della Sera, Monchi has already spoken of his Roma vision to the player and the 21-year-old is now instead sold on a move to the Italian capital ahead of Liverpool, where it’s suggested he might struggle for game time at Anfield.

Ceballos has featured in just 21 games this season and just 11 in LaLiga after failing to catch Zinedine Zidane’s eye and is said to be available for around €25million this summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Napoli have told Premier League suitors Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool that they will seek at least €60m for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

News of Koulibaly’s availability means Manchester United are more likely to chase a deal for him, rather than Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer (Marca)

Arsenal’s chances of signing Ousmane Dembele in a £97million deal this summer have significantly reduced after PSG lined up a surprise move for the Frenchman – but the Gunners could land long-term target Julian Draxler instead as a result (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is keen on a return to Barcelona but the club are not prioritising any deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has urged his club to seal the transfer of €50m-rated Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich this summer (Don Balon)

Juventus cannot be ruled out of the race and do have a genuine chance of re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona goalkeeper and reported Liverpool target Jasper Cillessen says he will not look to leave the club despite the fact he wants to play more regularly (Ziggo Sport)

Thibaut Courtois has told Chelsea he will leave the club on a free transfer – and most likely join Real Madrid – when his contract expires in 2019 (Onda Cero)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is determined to pay the €8million release clause in Maurizio Sarri’s contract and make him Antonio Conte’s successor (Tuttosport)

Alex Iwobi has agreed a new deal with Arsenal – with the news to be made public at the end of the season (ScoreNigeria)

Valencia have have warned Inter Milan they will demand the full €35m asking price for Joao Cancelo, amid talk Real Madrid and Juventus are also keen (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Real Madrid and Man Utd star Angel Di Maria has admitted he could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid reported interest from Barcelona (ESPN)

Incoming PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to make Spurs star Christian Eriksen his No 1 transfer target this summer

Real Betis want to sign former Tottenham and Portsmouthmidfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng (AS)

Sevilla have made renewing the contracts of Clement Lenglet and Pablo Sarabia their top priorities this summer (Estadio Deportivo)

Spurs are keeping close tabs on Red Bull Salzburg’s South Korea striker Hee-chan Hwang (Kurier)

James Rodriguez has caused a stir among the Real Madrid hierarchy by expressing his desire to join Manchester United, not loan club Bayern Munich, this summer (Diario Gol)

Andres Iniesta could earn €81m after tax if he accepts the offer of a three-year deal from Chongqing Dangdai Lifan (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis are considering a summer move for former Tottenham man Kevin Prince Boateng, who now plays for Eintracht Frankfurt (AS)

Zenit St Petersburg want to take the Italian Football Federation to court over what they deem an illegal approach for Roberto Mancini (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter’s Brazilian midfielder, Rafinha, has explained in an interview to their TV channel why he opted to sign for the club last summer and how happy he is with life in Italy (Inter TV)

Manchester United are closing on deals for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Antoine Griezmann – but the arrival of the Atletico star depends on Paul Pogba’s willingess to move the other way