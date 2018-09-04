Manchester United are growing ever hopeful of a enticing one of the game’s most respected money men to the club, while Arsenal have been linked with a €40m swoop for a Brazil full-back, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD GROWING INCREASINGLY HOPEFUL OF MONCHI MOVE

Manchester United are growing increasingly hopeful they can persuade Roma’s sporting director Monchi to take up their director of football role, according to reports in Italy.

United are in the process of seeking the historic appointment, with reports last month suggesting the highly-regarded Spaniard headed a four-man shortlist for the role.

Monchi carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best in the business during his time in LaLiga with Sevilla and his move to Roma was seen as a real coup for the Serie A side.

However, despite Roma reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, criticism has grown for Monchi and il Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, claims the 49-year-old is looking more and more likely to be lured away.

The paper suggests a slow start to the season, together with the criticism he has received for their transfer dealings this summer. It’s claimed the Roma hierarchy are unhappy at the decision to sell No 1 Alisson Becker to Liverpool and replace him with the relatively untested Robin Olsen. The departure of midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman has also left Roma light in the central midfield area.

And il Gazzetta reckons Monchi is considering his future, with moves to either United – or back to Spain with Barcelona – a genuine possibility.

United are keen to appoint a director of football to help address Ed Woodward’s difficulties in luring the club’s targets to Old Trafford, an issue fans addressed with an airplane fly-by during Sunday’s win at Burnley.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are plotting to bring former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis back to the Premier League in January – and are prepared to spend up to €40m on the Atletico Madrid defender (Kick Off)

Juventus and Real Madrid are planning a €100m January trade of left wing-backs, with Marcelo moving to Turin and Alex Sandro switching to the Bernabeu (Tuttosport)

Tottenham failed with a €40million transfer deadline day move for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara – but could yet come in for him again in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Spurs are stepping up their January recruitment plans and are also eyeing a bid for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong (De Telegraaf)

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola rejected a €35m move to Napoli this summer as he believed he was set for a move to the Premier League with Chelsea. However, the Blues went on to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, while the Serie A side instead brought in David Ospina from Arsenal (L’Equipe)

Juventus and Napoli wanted to sign Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi this summer, according to his wife and agent, Wanda Nera (Tiki Taka)

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio will reportedly earn around €6m per season in Russia after joining Zenit St Petersburg (Il Bianconero)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been given a deadline to make a decision on his future, with a €4 million offer from AC Milan on the table (Calciomercato)

Lionel Messi believes new Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo is ‘really similar’ to his former teammate and Barca captain Xavi Hernandez (Catalunya Radio)

Olivier Giroud says there are no plans to discuss a contract extension for him at Chelsea until the end of the season (Telefoot)

Leicester defender Filip Benkovic says he pushed for a loan move to Celtic a matter of weeks after signing for the Foxes in a £13million deal (Daily Record)

Roma striker Patrik Schick says they’re “aiming for first place” in their Champions League group, as Real Madrid “won’t be as strong as last year” (various)

Atletico Madrid are plotting a January move for Athletic Bilbao forward and long-term Liverpool target Inaki Williams (Don Balon)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga insists his world record €80m move from Athletic Club Bilbao ‘does not concern’ him (AS)

AC Milan are chasing new deals for two of their prized possessions, Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso (Calciomercato)

Unwanted Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic has responded to claims his move to Anderlecht broke down over financial demands