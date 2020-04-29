Man Utd have finally got the news they wanted over Jadon Sancho – but the German media have taken aim at his character, while Liverpool have been given hope of signing a €60m midfield target – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SANCHO DEAL IS ON – BUT QUESTIONS ARE RAISED OVER WINGER’S CHARACTER

Manchester United have finally been granted permission to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund – but a report in Germany could not resist the urge to dig out both the England winger and his transfer suitors.

England winger Sancho, 20, has become one of European football’s hottest properties since his departure to the Bundesliga nearly three years ago.

United have long been chasing a deal for the 20-year-old former Man City and it seems the end is in sight for United with German weekly SportBild claiming BVB have accepted the winger will move on this summer.

Armed with this info, the publication claims Dortmund and Sancho’s representative fully expect a “very serious offer” to come in from United for the player in the coming days.

However, there could yet be a long road ahead over the negotiations with Dortmund adamant he won’t leave for a penny less than their valuation – reportedly to be €100million – but with Ed Woodward now of the impression that his value has now cropped in the wake of the current economic crisis affecting the game.

“Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer,” Woodward said.

“As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

With the deal now looking likelier than ever, SportBild claim United have used two tactics to lure the player from the Westfalenstadion – firstly by offering him the No 7 shirt and secondly by looking to build an ‘international brand’ around Sancho and that is a “plan that is extremely flattering to the style and fashion-conscious youngster”, which as Sport Witness suggest is something of a traditional BVB ‘character assassination’.

Getting another dig in, SportBild also say BVB know that by selling Sancho to United would ‘strengthen an international competitor that has been left behind in sport in recent years’. Ouch!

SportBild, however, are adamant now that the transfer will go through and it’s just a matter of agreeing both a price and how the deal will be constructed, with United hoping for a similar arrangement as the heavily incentified deal that brought Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford in January.

The England international has stepped it up a gear this term, having scored 17 goals and assisted 19 others in 35 appearances and reportedly finding himself right at the very top of United’s list of summer targets.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Liverpool remain hopeful of a deal to sign Marcelo Brozovic, with the midfielder asking for €6m a year from Inter before he signs a new deal, but the Serie A side only going as high as €4.5m, including bonuses (FCInterNews)

Arsenal are reported to have opened talks over a deal for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has shone during a loan stint with Sevilla (ABC de Sevilla)

Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has opened the door to a summer move to Tottenham after admitting he is “honoured by the rumours” (SportBild)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is ‘free’ to choose which club he joins this year with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus all willing to pay the €50m asking price (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are monitoring Norwegian talent Johan Hove, who plays for Stromsgodset and is also wanted by Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle (90min)

Everton have offered a four-year deal to Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez as they look to lure the Colombian to Goodison Park (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham have informed suitors of Tanguy Ndombele they are prepared to sell the France midfielder if an acceptable offer presents itself. Barcelona and Juventus have already made enquiries – but a move to PSG looks most likely (TF1)

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as serious rivals to Man Utd and Arsenal after making their approach for Atletico Madrid midfieldr Thomas Partey (RMC Sports)

Bayern Munich are readying a fresh approach for Leroy Sane this summer – but hope Man City will now accept a fee some way lower than the €90m offered last summer with the player having not kicked a ball since August (SportBild)

Inter Milan could welcome Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic back from loan spells this summer – but Mauro Icardi has been told there is no way back following his stint at PSG (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco have informed Chelsea they will not be activating their €42m option to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer (RMC Sports)

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has already green-lighted the transfer of Brazil midfielder Arthur this summer – after Barcelona informed them he could leave for a bargain €20m (Calciomercato)

Federico Bernardeschi’s agent has rubbished claims that the winger is wanted by Barcelona and AC Milan – and insists his client will remain at Juventus (Calciomercato)

Hertha Berlin have already held talks with Loris Karius over a deal to take the Liverpool keeper back to the Bundesliga this summer (SportBild)

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has confirmed his desire to leave the Eredivise giants this summer – and has suggested an agreement has already been reached on his next move (Fox Sports)

Monaco’s search for a new sporting director could lead them to Amiens’ John Williams, the Englishman doing great work with the other club (L’Equipe)

Aston Villa loanee Pepe Reina could sign a one-year deal with the Midlands club if they avoid relegation – after he learned he has no future at parent club AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Chelsea want to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s 17-year-old French midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil, who is out of contract in 2021 (L’Equipe)

Manchester United have been approached by Juventus with their first concrete proposal to sign Paul Pogba – and have offered Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa in part exchange (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Galatasaray are ready to make a summer offer for rarely-used Roma defender Mert Cetin this summer (Fotomac)

Arsenal will have to pay €50m if they want to sign on-loan Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal this summer – with Real Madrid now ready to sanction another loan move elsewhere if the Gunners don’t stump up the cash (AS)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder (L’Equipe)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it clear that he wants Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic signed this summer (various)

Ante Rebic is ready to stay at AC Milan after taking his time to settle at the San Siro following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt (Gazzetta dello Sport)