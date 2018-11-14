Maurizio Sarri’s intervention looks to help Chelsea win the race for a Ligue 1 playmaker, while Liverpool could miss out on one of Jurgen Klopp’s major summer 2019 targets, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

CHELSEA MOVE INTO POLE POSITION FOR LYON PLAYMAKER

Maurizio Sarri has made a personal phone call to Nabil Fekir to grease the wheels over a potential summer switch to Chelsea, according to reports.

The France playmaker was close to a move to Liverpool over the summer before the deal broke down amid a wrangle over how the fee should be paid – but the midfielder has not hidden from his desire to move on from the Ligue 1 giants.

It’s now been suggested that Fekir will move to either Chelsea, REal Madrid or Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but El Gol Digital believes it is the Blues who lead the charge – and it’s all down to Sarri.

The Spanish publication claims the 25-year-old has been personally wooed by Sarri with a number of personal calls and has already reportedly painted a vision to the playmaker over his role at Stamford Bridge.

While Liverpool had agreed a £53million (€60m) deal with Lyon for Fekir, but it’s likely any fee will top £61m (€70m) with the playmaker enhancing his reputation with some impressive performances for Lyon in the Champions League.

AND THE REST

Liverpool’s bid to sign Iker Muniain on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao this summer has suffered a blow after Napoli signalled their intentions to offer him a pre-contract in January (Tuttosport)

Roma want to open talks over a new deal with Kostas Manolas aimed at removing his €36m exit clause. The Greece defender has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United (Corriere dello Sport)

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino says he will only sell Sandro Tonali to the team “who show the lad and I most love”. The teenage midfielder has been linked with Chelsea, Man City and Juventus (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid trio Sergio Ramos, Isco and Marco Asensio are opposed to plans by the club to bring back Jamez Rodriguez in the January transfer window (Diario Gol)

Iago Aspas has confirmed he envisages playing the remainder of his career at Celta Vigo and that “the Real Madrid train has already passed” (Cadena Ser)

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has once again stated his unhappiness that he has not received a new contract offer from Atletico Madrid (Marca)

Paul Pogba has crushed Juventus’ hopes of re-signing him after insisting he was only at the club on a four-year vacation from Manchester United

AC Milan are convinced they will re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic after talks with the player took a positive step forward (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera (AS)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to convince the club to sanction a £80m January transfer swoop for River Plate playmaker Exequiel Palacios and Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini (Don Balon)

Ivan Gazidis has made the appointment of Monaco’s Geoffrey Moncada as chief scout at AC Milan his first act since taking over as CEO (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla believe they have a deal in place to sign Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno on a free transfer at the end of the season (ESPN)

Tottenham are plotting a €35m January move for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in January – beating Man Utd, Liverpool, Monaco and Juventus to his signature (Tuttosport)

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta believes it would be “difficult” for Neymar to return to the club but says it “would not hurt” if he joined Real Madrid either (Cadena Ser)

Milan Skriniar has appeared to rule out a January move to Manchester United after his agent revealed he is settled at Inter Milan and in talks over an extended contract (Tuttomercatoweb)

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj is in talks over a new deal at the club, according to his agent. The defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United (Calciomercato)