Michy Batshuayi’s loan at Valencia will be terminated in January, with a Serie A club ready to swoop, while Manchester United have missed out on a top target who has signed a new contract at Juventus – all in Thursday’s European papers.



BATSHUAYI’S VALENCIA LOAN SET TO BE DISRUPTED

Michy Batshuayi’s loan spell at Valencia is set to be terminated in January, with Serie A club Roma set to swoop for the Chelsea man.

Batshuayi’s time in La Liga has not been the most productive, with the Belgian striker managing only one La Liga goal having been limited to just four starts.

Now, several outlets in Spain are indicating that Batshuayi will play his final game for Valencia this weekend before his loan is terminated.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira – who works for the renowned Gazzetta Dello Sport – claims that Roma are preparing an offer of another temporary switch for the 25-year-old.

Roma’s back-up striker Patrik Schick is expected to leave the club in January in a loan return to Sampdoria, so last season’s Champions League semi-finalists will need to add cover to their frontline, and Batshuayi is seen as an ideal solution.

MAN UTD DEALT BLOW AS MAJOR TARGET SIGNS NEW CONTRACT

Alex Sandro has signed a new contract at Juventus, which ties his future at the Turin club down until 2023.

Brazilian left-back Sandro has been a long-term target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils previously hopeful of completing a deal in January.

However, those plans have been derailed with news of Sandro’s new deal, which will see him earn €5m-per-year.

Sandro had also been a target for Ligue 1 giants PSG.

REAL EXPECT HUGE BALE BID FROM UNITED

LaLiga giants Real Madrid expect Manchester United to meet their asking price for Gareth Bale in the summer, according to a report.

Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Bale at the start of last season ahead of the Super Cup clash between Real and United.

Reports claimed Mourinho had held talks with Bale this summer following his two-goal display in the Champions League final and the admission that he “needs to play more regular football”.

Instead, Real gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate, and there are rumours once again that he could be sold.

Now, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has provided an update on the Welshman’s situation, claiming that he carries a whopping €180m price tag.

“Bale will be sold next season, it’s a decision that’s been made,” Inda told OK Diario.

“They would sell it for €180m (£162m), it’s their starting price.

“They want to sign a centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder and two players in attack.”

OK Diario state that the Red Devils made a huge offer of £135m for the former Spurs man over the summer, but that it was instantly rejected.

They go on to claim though that Real believe that United will match the £162million asking price with a fresh summer bid in what could be Zinedine Zidane’s first signing.

AND THE REST

Monaco have joined the race for out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Bologna and Fiorentina will battle for Southampton’s Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Gary Cahill has emerged as a surprise January target for Monaco, who are also considering Pepe, Martin Skrtel and Laurent Koscielny in their search for a centre-back (Nice Matin)

Barcelona have denied they already have an agreement in place for PSG contract rebel Adrien Rabiot (Diario Sport)

Torino are meeting Chelsea executives in an effort to beat AC Milan to the signature of Lucas Piazon (Calciomercato)

The agent of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout has dismissed speculation that the former Aston Villa man could join Napoli mid-season (Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli)

New Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta is drawing up plans for an ambitious swoop for Luka Modric in the summer (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are set to sign France defender Lucas Hernandez, 22, from Atletico Madrid for €85m (£77m) (Marca)

However, Atletico have released an official statement to deny the rumours (various)

Nice head coach Patrick Vieira has revealed that Mario Balotelli will not stay with the club beyond this season and could be sold in January (various)

Juventus want to sign Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers this summer (Tuttosport)

The agent of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard has denied any contact with Napoli regarding a move for the France international (Radio Crc)

PSG continue to track Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is ‘interested’ in the project of the Ligue 1 champions (RMC Sport)

Chelsea could sign Isco for £72.3million, and that it would be ‘parallel’ to two other potential deals between the two clubs which involve Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich have made it clear that defender Mats Hummels will not be leaving the club this winter (Goal)

Lille are preparing to sell midfielder Thiago Mendes in January with Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Schalke interested (RMC Sport)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been offered the Manchester United job and is mulling over the opportunity to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford (AS)

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Paul Pogba was so poor during his final weeks at Manchester United that he told one player to stay away from the France midfielder (ESPN)

Reported Liverpool and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot, 23, will definitely not be at Paris St-Germain next season, according to the midfielder’s mother Veronique, who is also his agent (RTL)

Barcelona are planning a move in January for Juventus and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani, 24 (Sport)

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, says he wants to move into coaching after his playing career is over (Le Parisien)

River Plate’s shock defeat by Al Ain in the Club World Cup has accelerated Real Madrid’s pursuit of their Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios (AS)

Palacios insists he will not talk about his future until after the tournament ends on Saturday, with River facing Kashima Antlers in the third-place play-off (Marca)

Bayern Munich are in the best position to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under but Arsenal and Tottenham have also registered their interest in the 21-year-old Turkey international (ESPN)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to loan Colombia centre-back Jeison Murillo, 26, from La Liga rivals Valencia until the end of the season (RAC1)