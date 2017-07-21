Euro Paper Talk: Sakho wanted by La Liga club; Verratti twist

Sevilla are reportedly weighing up a move for a Liverpool defender, while Paolo Dybala is wanted by Barcelona, according to Friday’s European papers.

Sevilla eye Liverpool defender

Sevilla are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho.

The defender is also apparently wanted by Roma and Crystal Palace, but the Spanish side have emerged as his latest potential suitors.

However, according to Football Espana they are unlikely to pay the €30m (£26.9m) asking price set by the Premier League side.

This means that a loan move may be possible for the Frenchman, if the fee set by Liverpool is too high for the clubs who have interest.

Barcelona eye Juve star

Barcelona have realised that the chance of losing their star winger Neymar is higher than originally though, and they are already seeking out replacements.

The winger is a reported Paris Saint-Germain target, and it is thought that the French side may be willing to pay his release clause fee.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club have already identified Neymar’s possible replacement in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine forward has impressed hugely over the last two seasons and could be Barca’s big summer signing.

And the rest…

Danilo could be confirmed a Manchester City player by next Tuesday. The Real Madrid right-back, who is also a Chelsea target, could join Pep Guardiola’s side on a five-year deal. (Marca)

Having hired Mino Raiola as his agent, Marco Verratti is now negotiating the renewal of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian playmaker is a Barcelona transfer target, however, so far a deal has proved elusive for the La Liga side. (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are closing in on a deal for Sampdoria prodigy Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old, who hit 11 goals in Serie A last season, was on the verge of moving to Juventus until a medical issue led to a breakdown. Inter could pay €30million over a three-year period for the striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Watford have had a bid of €12m (£10.7m) for Maxwell Cornet rejected by Lyon. The Ivorian wide man is seen as an important player in the French club’s future, and thus a move is unlikely. (L’Equipe)

With Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer viable options, AC Milan are looking elsewhere for their next striker. And, despite links to Andrea Belotti, they are close to sealing a deal to sign Nikola Kalinic.

Versatile Bournemouth attacking midfielder Max Gradel has told his club that he wishes to move back to France, with Toulouse showing interest in his services. The Ligue 1 side have made an offer of a loan with an option to buy, though this was turned down by the Cherries. (L’Equipe)

Hertha Berlin are closing in on the signing of Valentino Lazaro from Red Bull Salzburg. The Austrian club’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, stated that: “Hertha has made an offer for us. The talks have gone well and promising.” (Kicker)

Juventus are edging closer to completing a deal for Fiorentina play-maker Federico Bernardeschi. (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino ace Andrea Bellotti has met with the clubs president Urbano Cairo to discuss his future. The 23-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation with the patron maintaining that his star striker still has the €100M release clause for clubs outside of Italy (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Staying with Juventus, their quest for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic may have taken another twist. Corriere dello Sport claims that the Bianconeri are not prepared to meet the West London club’s €45M asking price and the journal reports they may now turn their attentions to Liverpool’s Emre Can.

Lazio are in the hunt for out of favour Milan striker Carlos Bacca. The 30-year-old is surplus to requirements at his current club and the side from the capital look set to make their move (Gazzetta)