Euro Paper Talk: Shock Man Utd U-turn over €70m midfielder deal

Manchester United have no interest in signing a Portugal star, while Liverpool have joined the battle for a Juventus forward, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD READY TO WALK AWAY FROM €70M DEAL

Manchester United are now ‘unlikely’ to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this summer, a report claims.

The Portugal international notched an impressive 28 goals and 14 assists last season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly sees him as the ideal man to bring creativity to United’s midfield.

Reports over the weekend from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

However, the deal is yet to get over the line and that has prompted Sporting Lisbon to fire a warning to United, given their need to sell the player is arguably lesser than the Red Devils’ wish to buy him.

On Wednesday it was claimed that the door had been cracked open slightly for Liverpool and Spurs to re-enter the running to sign Fernandes.

According to reports, the 24-year-old is now ‘unlikely’ to join United in the current transfer window, with hints that the speculation has been fabricated by outlets in Portugal.

It is even claimed that Fernandes is ‘not viewed as a priority’ by the Red Devils, who instead seem to be intent on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. (Don Balon)

Representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are in England to hold transfer talks with Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lazio’s Serbia international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has told his team-mates he will leave the club this summer amid reports of a move to Manchester United. (Il Tempo)

David Alaba is desperate to join Barcelona in a move worth around €60m, but Bayern will apparently hold out for a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele. (Don Balon)

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Juventus after his £13m move to Benfica fell through because of a failed medical. (Football Italia)

Inter have decided to reject Napoli’s €50m bid for Mauro Icardi and have subsequently raised his price-tag to €80m. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Everton are in talks to sign Juventus golden-boy Moise Kean, with Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici in England to hold talks with the Toffees. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen could head to Japan with Vissel Kobe. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Juventus may look to include Wolves’ Ruben Neves in a deal to sell Kean, with Everton among the other Premier League clubs interested. (Sky Sport Italia)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out re-signing Barcelona’s Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who left Anfield for £142m in 2018. (ESPN)

AC Milan, Ligue 1 side FC Nantes and several clubs from the Premier League are all interested in signing Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

After turning down a move to Greece earlier in the week, Fabio Coentrao’s mooted move to Porto is now off as well. (A Bola)

Barcelona have made an improved £24m offer for Real Betis’ Spain U21 international defender Junior Firpo. (Sport)

Huddersfield are looking at signing Chelsea’s England youth international midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a permanent deal. (Goal)

Wolves are in talks to sign Juventus and German World Cup winning midfielder Sami Khedira. (Sky Italia)

Marseille’s move for Boca Juniors forward Dario Benedetto is close to completion. (L’Equipe)