Manchester United have struck a deal to add a Norwegian prodigy to their ranks next summer, while a big-money Chelsea signing is poised for a surprise transfer in the coming days, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD AGREE DEAL TO SIGN NORWEGIAN FORWARD

Manchester United are understood to have reached an agreement to sign Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

The 14-year-old (he turns 15 next week) is considered the best Norwegian prospect in a generation and United are said to have agreed a package to bring him to Old Trafford in summer 2020.

Reports in both the Norwegian media and the Manchester Evening News say the deal has been given the green light by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has spoken personally to the youngster’s parents and used his contacts in his homeland to get the deal over the line for the Red Devils.

While it will be some years before United see the talented attacker in their first-team ranks, it’s believed United have a star in the making on their hands in Hansen-Aaroen, with the player looking a low-risk addition to the club’s youth ranks.

And Hansen-Aaroen will become the latest youngster tipped for a bright future at United after a deal to sign French wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri was agreed on Sunday.

AND THE REST

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set for a return to Monaco after the Ligue 1 side opened talks with Chelsea over a deal to bring him back to the Stade Louis II (L’Equipe)

Celta Vigo accepted a €10m offer from Aston Villa for winger Pione Sisto on deadline day – but the move broke down after the player rejected the chance of a move (Marca)

Daniele Rugani just has personal terms to agree after Roma agreed to pay Juventus a €5m loan fee with a €25m obligation to buy next summer (various)

Borussia Dortmund have approached Juventus over a deal to sign Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag insists Donny van de Beek will stay at the club this season amid reports of a €50m move to Real Madrid (AS)

Atletico Madrid are set to complete the €60m signing of Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno in the coming days (Goal)

Flamengo directors are flying to Italy for face-to-face talks with Mario Balotelli after winning the race for his signature (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Espanyol, Marseille and Valencia are locked in a battle to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz before the transfer window shuts. The forward was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham earlier this summer (Marca)

Neymar’s return to Barcelona could take a step closer on Tuesday with officials from Spain travelling to France for talks with Paris Saint-Germain (Mundo Deportivo)

Hirving Lozano should complete a €35m move to Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in the next 24 hours (De Telegraaf)

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has urged Fiorentina to sign veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (FirenzeViola)

Napoli are keen to sign former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente – if they fail to land their top targets (Sky Italia)

Bayern Munich have confirmed the £4.6million season-long signing of winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan

Monaco have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan this month (Sky Italia)

Napoli have withdrawn their interest in Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus hope to sign Christian Eriksen – but only when the Dane becomes a free agent at Tottenham next summer

AC Milan are still targeting Monterrey’s 25-year-old midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (Tuttosport)

Fiorentina are still keen on signing former Bayern Munich attacking winger Franck Ribery and could make their move this week (Calciomercato)

Dejan Lovren is closing on a move to Roma after Liverpool struck a €17m deal for the experienced Croatian defender