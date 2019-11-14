Euro Paper Talk: Solskjaer pushes forward €80m move as rivals plot raid

Manchester United are likely to match a rivals’ bid for a top Portugal star in January, while Liverpool are also being harried into action over a €20m Norwegian target, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN CITY POISED TO LAUNCH JANUARY BID FOR RUBEN DIAS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to push forward his interest in Ruben Dias after Manchester City outlined the Benfica defender as a top January target.

The Portuguese centre-half has long been watched by United scouts as a potential signing for the future, but O’Jogo believes they could be forced to bring forward plans to sign him and match City’s bid after Pep Guardiola’s side made their move.

Dias has been earmarked by Guardiola as the man he wants to fill the club’s defensive void, with midfielder Fernandinho forced to operate as an emergency centre-half following the serious knee injury sustained by Aymeric Laporte.

And after a report earlier this week claimed City were ready to launch a January spree to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool, O’Jogo reckon Dias is the man Guardiola wants.

The 22-year-old has already made a staggering 102 appearances for the Portuguese champions and is now an integral part of Benfica’s side as well as a regular for Portugal.

Addressing talk that he could be sold in January, Benfica sporting director and Portugal legend Rui Costa said earlier this year: “If he goes away I don’t know: we would like to keep him still and Ruben knows that here we would have a lot of attention. The club has needs to sell to make cash.”

Dias has also been mentioned as a target for Wolves.

AND THE REST

Napoli are ready to sign meet the €20m asking price for Genk midfielder Sander Berge in the January transfer window. The news will force Jurgen Klopp to act and the Liverpool manager could match the offer after also outlining the Norwegian as a target (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona both believe they can sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and take advantage of the chaos at Arsenal to land the prolific Gabon striker (El Desmarque)

Tottenham, Real Betis, Granada, Getafe and Celta Vigo are the five clubs chasing Carlos Alena after Barcelona cleared the way for the midfielder to leave on loan in January (Sport)

Arsenal are monitoring Stuttgart’s Belgium Under-21 midfielder Orel Mangala (HLN)

Barcelona are ready to revive their interest in Chelsea winger Willian and are plotting to tie the Brazilian down on a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a free move next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has emerged as a transfer target for David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami (AS)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be unhappy in the north-west of England and the Spaniard is being linked with a return to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich (Bild)

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has flown to London for talks with Manchester United over a deal to take Mario Mandzukic to Old Trafford – and set up a summer return to Turin for Paul Pogba (Calciomercato)

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is in talks with Japanese club Vissel Kobe over a move next summer (El Chiringuito)

Barcelona are thought to have targeted a swap deal with Juventus which will see Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Rakitic trade places in January in a possible €100m swap deal (AS)

Dinamo Zagreb’s vice sporting director Marko Vukelic confirmed Manchester United target Dani Olmo might move in January – but has suggested that AC Milan and Roma are leading the chase (Calciomercato)

Napoli could be forced to sell Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with Manchester United, and Dries Mertens, who is thought to be a target for Arsenal, for cut-price fees after a poor start to the season (Il Mattino)

Manchester United are poised to launch a January bid for Emre Can after Juventus lowered their asking price for the former Liverpool midfielder (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina have entered the race to sign league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, with the player likely to leave for a fee of around €20m (Calciomercato)

Timo Werner is willing to make a huge personal sacrifice and join Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in a big-money move from RB Leipzig in January (Bleacher Report)

The rearranged El Clasico fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been confirmed for Wednesday 18 December (various)

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has switched his attention to Napoli midfielder Allan and will make a move to sign the Brazilian in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the green light for Manchester United to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Braut Haaland, despite the RB Salzburg striker’s €80m asking price (Dagbladet)

Valencia must make a profit of €40m in player sales ahead of 30 June to balance their books – with a number of high profile stars possibly being forced onto the market (Marca)