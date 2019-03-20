Euro Paper Talk: Solskjaer tells Man Utd to sign €40m attacker

Barcelona will consider offers for Philippe Coutinho this summer, while Manchester United are closing in on Hirving Lozano, all in Wednesday’s European papers.

BARCA OPEN TO COUTINHO SALE

Barcelona will be open to offers for Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to Goal.

However, a return to Liverpool or a sensational switch to Manchester United is unlikely, per the source.

A switch back to the Premier League is not currently an option for Coutinho after his family struggled to fully adapt to life in England.

The report goes on to claim that Paris Saint-Germain appear to be “the most plausible option”.

However, there has been no approach from PSG, who are believed to be the only side outside of England who can afford the midfielder’s reported €2.3 million a month wage before tax.

REAL READY MEGA MANE SWAP DEAL

Real Madrid will offer defender Raphael Varane in a bid to tempt Liverpool into parting with Sadio Mane this summer, according to a sensational report.

Recent rumours have suggested that Varane is contemplating his future at the Bernabeu, and he could push for an exit at the end of the season.

Having won 14 major honours at the heart of the Real Madrid defence, Varane apparently feels that now may be the time take up a fresh challenge.

Now, reports in the Spanish media (as per The Guardian) suggest that Real have rekindled their interest in Mane with Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club as manager.

They view the Senegal international as a ‘cheaper option’ than Chelsea star Eden Hazard or Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

In order to ‘smooth over the transaction’, Los Blancos are willing to offer up Varane, but since current contract expires in 2022 Real are likely to hold a valuation of over £85million.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich have sealed a deal for Lucas Hernandez (Foot Mercato)

Manchester United are expected to beat Napoli to the signing of Hirving Lozano for a fee of around €40m (Calcio Napoli)

Manchester City have joined Man United and Real Madrid in tracking Benfica attacking midfielder Joao Felix (ESPN)

Olivier Giroud could depart Chelsea this summer after admitting this summer could be hectic (RTL)

Porto have announced that veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas has signed a new contract with the club

Barcelona are optimistic that they will win the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt with a €60m offer on the table (ESPN & Sport)

Right-back Dani Alves has denied reports he has agreed a new deal with PSG (Goal)

Paul Pogba has fuelled speculation that he could depart Old Trafford by declaring that a move to Real Madrid would be a “dream.”

Man City are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (ESPN)

Arsenal are set to miss out on winger Nicolas Pepe unless they match Bayern Munich’s €80million bid. (beIN Sports)

Real Madrid has taken an interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, also linked with Man Utd. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona and Ajax have always had a good relationship with each other, but recent events have seen the teams open a dialogue over an even closer bond regarding transfers. (Sport)

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, with the French champions willing to pay 80m euros (£68.5m) for the 29-year-old Germany international. (OK Diario)

Liverpool could be ready to agree a deal to sign Argentine Paulo Dybala, 25, from Juventus in a matter of weeks. (Tutto Mercato)

Luka Jovic is Barcelona’s likely target this summer rather than Antoine Griezmann. (Sport)

Juventus and Real Madrid are in for N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman’s role at Chelseacontinues to change. (Le10 Sport)

Miralem Pjanic is one player Real Madrid will look to bring to the club this summer. (Calciomercato.com)

Manchester United head the queue for Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann, who reportedly wants to leave the club. (Sport)

Manchester United or Arsenal could land Roma’sGreek centre-back Kostas Manolas for a cut-price figure this summer. The 27-year-old’s release clause will fall if his side do not qualify for the Champions League. (Calciomercato.com)

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, has asked Liverpool to cancel his two-year loan deal with Besiktas. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

West Ham and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Mainz attacking midfielder Erkan Eyibil. The 17-year-old from Turkey has been dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil’. (Turkish Football)

Radamel Falcao would not say no to a return to Atletico Madrid. (Sport)

Falcao: In the goals again

AC Milan are interested in four Austria players: Florian Grillitsch, Leipzig’s, Marcel Sabitzer, Hertha Berlin, Valentino Lazaro, and Hannes Wolf of Salzburg. (Calciomercato.com)

Spurs are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino and Amadou Diawara of Napoli. (Tuttosport)

Paris St-Germain’s Brazilian defender Dani Alves has agreed a contract extension with the French champions. (ESPN)

Manchester United still have a chance of signing 23-year-old PSGmidfielder Adrien Rabiot after his mother, who is also his agent, denied a story that suggested the France international had agreed to join Barcelona. (L’Equipe)

Olivier Giroud’s salary demands could make the 32-year-old Chelsea and France striker too expensive for Marseille or Lyon. (Le10 Sport)