Manchester United have told a top target they will give him huge wages and signing-on fees to join this summer, while Tottenham are in the market for a €60m striker, according to Saturday’s European papers.

UNITED TAKE STEP CLOSER TO RABIOT AGREEMENT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly close to making PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot his first signing for Manchester United.

The France star has been phased out by the Ligue 1 giants after it became apparent he wouldn’t be signing a new deal and emerged as a top target for a number of Premier League clubs.

But French outlet Mercato365 claim it is United who are leading the charge for Rabiot and have already held talks with the player’s agent over a potential summer move.

It’s claimed Solskjaer has targeted a man who can link up defence and attack and Rabiot – who will be available on a free transfer with his contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire on June 30 – seen as the Norwegian’s top choice.

Claims that United are keen to sign Rabiot have been further credited by The Sun, who claims United have told Rabiot they are willing to pay him £200,000 a week over a four-year deal and meet his demands for a £10million signing on fee.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham will go head-to-head for €60m-rated AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone this summer (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have scouted Christopher Nkunku in recent weeks amid claims a big-money bid for the PSG youngster has been lined up (Mercato365)

Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is a summer target for both Manchester City and Arsenal (Sport)

Olivier Giroud could quit Chelsea this summer and make a return to Ligue 1. Marseille remain interested in the France striker (Le10 Sport)

Newcastle are interested in Lyon boss Bruno Genesio if Rafael Benitez does not extend his contract as manager at St James’ Park (L’Equipe)

Manchester United target Mauro Icardi may never play for Inter Milan again due to irreconcilable differences between the club and his agent, wife Wanda Nara (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has made it his priority to join Man City this summer, with a €60m deal in the pipeline (Don Balon)

James Rodriguez looks increasingly likely to be sold by Real Madrid this summer after the LaLiga’s signing of Eder Militao took their quota of non-EU players beyond it’s maximum of three (Marca)

Tottenham could use funds from the sale of Christian Eriksen to make up to four new signings this summer – with Valencia’s Carlos Soler very much on their wanted list

Juventus are considering Inter ace Milan Skriniar on their list of potential defensive transfer targets this summer (Calciomercato)