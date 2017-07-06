Euro Paper Talk: United miss Turkish talent; Spurs bid for pint-sized star

Tottenham hope to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to a pint-sized star, while Man City have opened talks over a deal for a reported Manchester United target, according to Thursday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM LAUNCH BID FOR VENEZUELA MIDFIELDER

Tottenham are ready to cause something of a transfer shock by making an €18million (£15.8m) bid for Yeferson Soteldo.

The attacking midfielder or winger has a growing number of admirers with Real Madrid, Barcelona and, as the report in Don Balon claims, Watford all making checks on the pint-sized star.

But the Spanish outlet claim it is Tottenham who have made the first move to sign Soteldo, who currently plays for Chilean side Huachipato.

Standing at a miniature 5 foot 3 ins (which, we believe would make him the Premier League’s smallest-ever player), Soteldo is known for his dribbling ability and close ball control.

His impressive performances have also earned him four caps for Venezuela, his debut coming in a 1-0 victory at home against Costa Rica back in February 2016.

Soteldo also starred as the Venezuala U20 side reached the final of the U20 World Cup this year, but despite his appearance from the bench, he could not prevent England from securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

MAN CITY IN TALKS TO SIGN ‘TURKISH DYBALA’

Manchester City have sent club officials to Istanbul for talks with Basaksehir over Cengiz Under, according to reports in the Turkish press.

A source close to the player revealed to Turkish Football that City have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress and are ready to beat a host of European rivals to the youngster.

Juventus saw a bid for Under rejected earlier this week for a player who has been branded the ‘Turkish Dybala’ due to not only his looks, but also his playing attributes.

Manchester United and PSG are also reportedly keen on Under, but it is City who are now favourites to land the player after opening negotiations with his club.

Basaksehir, who finished second in the Turkish Super Liga this season, are said to want €10m for the player – a fee which won’t deter City – with the player expected to sign a deal, but spend another season back on loan with the Turkish side.

City were recently involved in a similar move, snapping up Enes Unal when he was aged 18 from Bursaspor.

The Citizens signed Unal for £2million before selling him to Villarreal for £12million two seasons later.

Unal went onto score 19 goals on loan for FC Twente last season and establish himself as a Turkey international.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are emerging as favourites to sign Arda Turan – but only if they can negotiate a cut-price deal with Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

The agent of Liverpool target Emre Mor has dropped a major hint that his client is headed for a Borussia Dortmund exit this summer with a telling Instagram post saying his client is ready for ‘the next chapter’ (Turkish football)

West Ham have moved in front of Stoke to sign former Potters loanee Bruno Martins Indi (A Bola)

Real Madrid are expected to reach an agreement worth around €15m for midfielder Dani Ceballos, with Real Betis hopeful that Marcos Llorente or Borja Mayoral will head in the opposite direction on a season-long loan as part of the deal (Marca)

The expected arrival of Ceballos at Real Madrid will accelerate the departure of James Rodriguez – with PSG or Chelsea his most likely destinations (AS)

But Rodriguez doesn’t want to leave the Bernabeu this summer and will beg Zinedine Zidane to give him another season to prove himself (Don Balon)

AC Milan have sounded out Napoli over Pepe Reina amid ongoing doubts surrounding Gianluigi Donnarumma (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel is close to joining Trabzonspor (NetSpor)

Juventus are close to signing Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi in a €40m deal (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have agreed a €6million fee with Trabzonspor for sale of Jurj Kucka (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Liverpool could go back in for Simon Kjaer after a Fenebahce denied a report saying they had struck a £10.5m deal with AC Milan (Turkish football)