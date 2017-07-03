Euro Paper Talk: Spurs eye €40m Sevilla star; Remy set for Fener move

Tottenham are leading Juventus and Barcelona to sign a Sevilla star, while a forgotten Chelsea star looks to be heading for a move to Turkey, according to Monday’s European press.

TOTTENHAM RIVAL BARCA AND JUVE FOR NZONZI

Tottenham are ready to meet the €40m buyout clause in Steven Nzonzi’s Sevilla contract, according to reports on Monday evening.

The French midfielder is contracted to the La Liga side until 2020 and has a release clause of €40million included in his contract.

His form for Sevilla has seen him linked with both Juventus and Barcelona, with the former seeing their latest bid of €30million rejected by the La Liga giants.

And while Sevilla still hope to persuade the former Stoke star to stay at the club and sign an extended deal, they could be obliged to let him speak to Tottenham if the club meet his exit clause, as claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport.

And the paper reckons Mauricio Pochettino’s side are at the front of the queue to sign the Frenchman, given the other side’s unwillingness to match his exit clause and the fact that Juventus are also keen to sign Blaise Matuidi from PSG.

CHELSEA STRIKER REMY SET FOR TURKEY TALKS

Chelsea striker Loic Remy is set to hold talks with Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman over a move to Turkey, according to reports on Monday evening.

The striker has become a forgotten figure at Stamford Bridge, having spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where injuries and a loss of form saw him restricted to just 283 minutes of action.

And Chelsea have now given the Frenchman permission to speak with Fenebahce, who, according to Fanatik, are ready to pay the £7million asking price for the 30-year-old.

The player is also wanted by Besikas, but the Turkish outlet believes a move to the Yellow Canaries looks more likely.

INTER TO RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR NABY KEITA

Big-spending Inter Milan are ready to rival any Liverpool move for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, according to reports in Italy.

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has been given the green light to embark on a huge summer spending spree in a bid to ensure the club challenge Juventus for the Serie A title next season.

And it’s reported the Inter boss has cast aside €60m of his reported €150m budget to sign a new midfielder.

Gazetta dello Sport claims Spalletti has three names in mind: Keita, Arturo Vidal of Bayern Munich and Roma enforcer Radja Nainggolan.

However, with Keita seemingly setting his sights on a move to Liverpool and penciled in for crunch talks this week, any efforts to land the Guinea may fall on deaf ears.

Furthermore, the €60m (£52.5million) they have allocated to spend on a midfielder may not be enough to land Keita, with RB Leipzig now valuing the midfielder at nearer the £70million mark.

ARSENAL MAKE HUGE BID FOR SPORTING LISBON DUO

Arsenal are preparing a double £70m swoop for Sporting Lisbon for duo Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, according to reports in Portugal.

A Bola claim the Gunners are ready to turn to Martins after their hopes of landing Thomas Lemar from Monaco suffered a dent.

And the paper reckons a double deal is in the offing with a move for long-term midfield target William Carvalho also in the offing.

But the paper reckons Arsenal may have a fight on their hands to land Martins, with Liverpool also expressing a strong interest in Portugal forward.

Arsenal are expected to spend big this summer after missing out on the top four last season.

The Gunners have already completed a move for Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac and are understood to be on the verge of signing Lyon attacker Alexandre Lacazatte.

AND THE REST

PSG are leading Arsenal in the chase Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who will cost in excess of €30million (Calciomercato)

Isco is stalling on a new deal with Real Madrid, amid reports he is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool

James Rodriguez has vowed to stay at Real Madrid this summer after deciding that Manchester United are the only team he wants to join. The Colombian will dig in his heels and do all he can to stay at Bernabeu if Zinedine Zidane tries to sell him and if Jose Mourinho’s side don’t come in for him (Diario Gol)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen on securing the capture of Borussia Dortmund central defender Marc Bartra (AS)

AC Milan will battle Lille for €14million-rated Santos star Thiago Maia (Le 10 Sport)

Aston Villa full-back Aly Cissokho is in Turkey and is expected to sign for Goztepe (Fotomac)

Italian minnows Crotone are plotting a shock move for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have made an improved bid for Real Madrid right-back Danilo and can expect to complete a deal for the player this week (AS)

Galatasaray are rivaling Real Sociedad for unwanted Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj (Hurriyet)

Inter Milan are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements and are said to be taking a closer look at Brazilian forward Luan. The Brazilian has also been linked with Liverpool and Stoke (Tuttosport)

Liverpool have slapped a £88m fee on Philippe Coutinho after PSG made an enquiry (Telefoot)

PSG have also made massive offers for James Rodriguez of Real Madrid and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe in a bid to convince Marco Verratti to stay (Fijaches)

Verratti will arrive in Paris this week to officially tell PSG he wants to leave the club and move to Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Marseille want one of Olivier Giroud, Carlos Bacca or Stevan Jovetic to play alongside Valere Germain next season (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are chasing Barcelona defender Lucas Digne, Dalbert Henrique of Nice, and Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have enquired about Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez and want him to sign as a replacement for Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger (Gazetta dello Sport)

Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons is in Rome for a medical ahead of his move from the Ligue 1 side to Roma (Calciomercato)

Matthias Ginter, a transfer target for Spurs and Liverpool this summer, is on the verge of completing a move to Borussia Monchengladbach. The Bundesliga side are looking to fill the void left by Andreas Christensen returning to Chelsea after his two-year loan spell (Kicker)