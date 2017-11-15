Euro Paper Talk: Barca line up £54m Plan B to Coutinho; £60m Bale bid

Tottenham are prepared to make a club-record bid to sign a Real Madrid star, while Ivan Rakitic has told Barcelona he’s unimpressed by their efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

SPURS PLOT RIDICULOUS OFFER TO BRING REAL STAR HOME

Tottenham are keen on a sensational move to bring Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale back to north London next summer, according to reports.

The Welshman left Spurs back in the summer of 2013 for a then-world-record fee and is currently in his fifth season at the Bernabeu.

However, with reports claiming his time at the club is coming to an end, Bale has been heavily tipped with a return to the Premier League.

Although Manchester United are obvious suitors, Diario Gol claim Spurs are prepared to offer their former star what the outlet describes as a ridiculous financial package to return to the club.

The report suggests chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to offer a club-record €60m, roughly £53.9m, to bring the Welshman back, and amid talk Real Madrid are preparing to give their forward line a £550million facelift.

ARSENAL ENTER RACE TO SIGN MAROUANE FELLAINI

Arsenal are the surprise new suitors to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Belgian midfielder, out of contract at Old Trafford, at the end of the season, looks set to leave Old Trafford in January after failing to agree a new deal.

United are keen to retain the midfielder’s services, but it’s understood he has told them he wants to move on. As such, it’s claimed United have told interested parties that the fee for the player – a £27million signing from Everton in September 2013 – has been set for £8million.

That has, unsurprisingly, peaked plenty of clubs’ interest, though it was firmly expected a move to Besiktas would be on the offing after his twin brother was spotted in Istanbul holding talks with the Turkish club.

However, it’s believed Fellaini is keen to stay in the Premier League and Calciomercato claims Arsene Wenger sees the powerful Belgian – who has enjoyed something of a renaissance at Old Trafford this season – as the perfect player to add bite and drive to the Arsenal midfielder.

It’s believed United would prefer not to sell Fellaini to a rival, but will sanction the deal if that is what the player pushes for and given Mourinho is already planning for life without him.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are lining up a Plan B should they fail to land Philippe Coutinho, with a £54m move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen (Don Balon)

Ivan Rakitic has told Barcelona he has no intention of sitting back and simply accepting a place on Barcelona’s bench if the club complete a January deal for Philippe Coutinho (Diario Gol)

Real Madrid will embark on a £550million spree to replace their BBC forward line of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo with Harry Kane, Neymar and Paulo Dybala (Don Balon)

Antoine Griezmann’s proposed move to Barcelona could be off and his move to Manchester United back on after the forward’s demands at the Nou Camp fell on deaf ears (Diario Gol)

Arsenal are in the running to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez after the player was told his Bayern Munich loan can be cancelled (Gol Digital)

Emil Forsberg has opened up about speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has told Brazilian team-mate Neymar that he will “always be welcome” at the Bernabeu (COPE)

Newcastle are stepping up their chase in £18m-rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who is also on Crystal Palace’s radar (Fanatik)

Chelsea will make a bid to sign PSG star Lucas Moura in January (Le 10 Sport)

Sevilla and Valencia are both interested in signing Benfica midfielder Andrija Zivkovic (Record)

Claudio Bravo has told Manchester City he wants to leave the club in January and return to Spain (Don Balon)

Franck Kessie’s agent has explained why the midfielder opted to sign for AC Milan over the summer, rather than Napoli or Chelsea (Radio CRC)

Antonio Conte has no interest in returning to the Italy hotseat and is instead waiting on a call from PSG (Le 10 Sport)

PSG are plotting a surprise January move for Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi (L’Equipe)

Celta Vigo have sanctioned the sale of striker Maxi Gomez to a Chinese Super League club for a deal reaching €20m (Football Espana)

Barcelona are hoping to sign Yacine Adli from PSG’s youth academy (Don Balon)

Celta Vigo midfielder Daniel Wass could join Sevilla in a cut-price deal after his contract renewal talks stalled (Estadio Deportivo)

Striker Aritz Aduriz has signed a new deal with Atheltic Bilabo, keeping him at the club until June 2019. The new contract has a release clause of 40m Euros (£35.9m)

Torino president Urbano Cairo has admitted he has spoken with Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez about a possible deal for €100m striker Andrea Belotti

Barcelona scouted Valencia starlet Ferran Torres on Saturday (Superdeporte)

West Ham are interested in recruiting former Watford boss and Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores as a successor to David Moyes, who the Hammers only see as a long-term caretaker manager (Sport)