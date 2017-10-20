Euro Paper Talk: Real’s Bale regret; Inter track Man City winger

Real Madrid reportedly regret not selling Gareth Bale, while Inter Milan are chasing a Man City starlet according to Friday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM NAME DEFENDER PRICE

Tottenham would be open to sell Toby Alderweireld for a fee close to €35million, a report from Calciomercato claims.

Serie A side Inter have been informed about the player’s price-tag, and the Nerazzurri are contemplating whether to make a January move, the Italian outlet claims.

Inter have been linked with a move for the defender for months, with reports in April suggesting Spurs had no intention of selling a key man.

There have been several rumours since suggesting the Belgium international is in line for a new deal to extend his stay in North London.

SportMediaset claims that although Inter are happy with the performance so far of Joao Miranda, they have one eye on the fact he is 33 years old.

AND THE REST

Barcelona and Liverpool will resume Coutinho talks in the coming days (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are willing to offer striker Karim Benzema as a makeweight in order to land Tottenham’s Harry Kane (El Gol Digital)

Inter Milan management have targeted Spanish Under-21 international winger Brahim Diaz (18), playing in Manchester City development area (FcInterNews)

Barcelona have put Brazilian midfielder Rafinha (24) up for sale. The La Liga giants might be soon start talks with clubs interested in him, some of which are from Italy and UK (Sport)

Meanwhile, Madrid regret not selling Manchester United target Gareth Bale last summer (Diario Gol)

Barcelona have pulled out of the race for Virgil van Dijk, leaving Liverpool in pole position (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (Mundo Deportivo)

Athletic Bilbao’s highly-rated defender Aymeric Laporte rejected offers to join Manchester City and Chelsea in the summer (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben isn’t thinking about his future despite his contract with the club expiring next summer (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Brazil Under-17 international Alan from Palmeiras with the playmaker set to move to the Spanish capital next summer (AS)

AC Milan are interested in Barcelona’s out-of-favour full back Aleix Vidal (Calciomercato)

Antonio Conte will not leave Chelsea before the end of the season, though his long term future at the club is uncertain (Corriere dello Sport)

Stoke Cityhave been scouting Real Betis’ young midfielder Fabian Ruiz (Diario de Sevilla)

Lazio will offer Ciro Immobile a contract extension until 2023 and their president is also going to offer his star striker an improved salary that will be raised to € 2.5 million-a-year plus add-ons (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are considering the future of Vincenzo Montella (Corriere dello Sport, Tuttosport)

Max Allegri has not been playing Daniele Rugani in the last five games because he wants the Italian centre-back to be more aggressive (Gazzetta)

Juventus starlet Marko Pjaca is set to make return to action by the end of November (Tuttosport)