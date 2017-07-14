Euro Paper Talk: Spurs on striker alert; Chelsea battle Serie A giants for ace

Tottenham have been placed on red alert in their pursuit of a Czech striker, while Arsenal are ready to offer Chelsea a swap deal, according to Friday’s European papers.

Spurs on red alert

Tottenham have been alerted by the situation surrounding Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

His proposed move to Juventus will be decided on Monday, with reports that Schick will be told to rest up for anywhere between 45 days to two months as he undergoes therapy to fix a problem which meant he failed his first medical.

Should the deal fall through, La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Spurs could renew their interest in the player, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side still keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Bonucci blow

Reported Chelsea and Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci is closing in on a move to AC Milan.

The Italian international was at the Juventus training camp in Vinovo on Friday morning to say goodbye to his teammates before joining the Rossoneri.