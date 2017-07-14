Euro Paper Talk: Spurs on striker alert; Chelsea battle Serie A giants for ace
Tottenham have been placed on red alert in their pursuit of a Czech striker, while Arsenal are ready to offer Chelsea a swap deal, according to Friday’s European papers.
Spurs on red alert
Tottenham have been alerted by the situation surrounding Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.
His proposed move to Juventus will be decided on Monday, with reports that Schick will be told to rest up for anywhere between 45 days to two months as he undergoes therapy to fix a problem which meant he failed his first medical.
Should the deal fall through, La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Spurs could renew their interest in the player, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side still keen on bringing him to the Premier League.
Chelsea’s Bonucci blow
Reported Chelsea and Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci is closing in on a move to AC Milan.
The Italian international was at the Juventus training camp in Vinovo on Friday morning to say goodbye to his teammates before joining the Rossoneri.
The defender will now head to Milan to undergo a medical before completing his move to Juve’s Serie A rivals in what could be Milan’s ninth summer signing.
The deal is expected to be worth €40million (plus €2m bonuses) with the player himself expected to sign a five-year deal worth €6.5m-a-season.
London rivals plot swap
Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to complete his move to Chelsea in the coming days, something which could spell the end of Nemanja Matic’s time at Stamford Bridge.
The Serbia international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that there could yet be another twist.
He claims that Arsenal are ready to hijack any move, and would be willing to offer England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in exchange for the 28-year-old.
According to reports, Matic has been training alone since returning from his summer break as a Chelsea exit looks nailed on.
And the rest…
Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia is closing in on a move to West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies will pay €5.5M for the 29-year-old who spent the second half of last season on-loan at Hull City (La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Lucas Biglia will complete his move to Milan in the next 24 hours, signing a three-year deal (Calciomercato.com)
Neither Radja Nainggolan nor Kostas Manolas are for sale, according to Roma patron James Pallotta (Corriere dello Sport)
After being snubbed by Liverpool in their bid to sign Emre Can, Juventus have turned their attentions towards Chelsea’s midfielder Nemanja Matic (Calciomercato.com)
Inter are reportedly interested in Spurs play-maker Erik Lamela (Tuttosport)
Spurs are monitoring the situation with Milan winger Suso, who could leave the San Siro club this summer (Tuttosport)
Reported Manchester United and Manchester City transfer target Nelson Semedo is joining Barcelona. The Catalan club have agreed to pay €30m (£26.4m) to sign the Benfica right-back (Marca)
AC Milan are primed to rival Chelsea for the signature of Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old striker, who was reportedly a Manchester United transfer target before they landed Romelu Lukaku, has an £89m release clause in his contract (Sky Italy)
After failing to convince Monaco to part with teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and being priced out of a move for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention to Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Le10 Sport)
Real Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier if Danilo joins Chelsea (Marca)