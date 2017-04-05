Euro Paper Talk: Spurs eye Inter raid; ex-Arsenal man wanted

Spurs are planning a double raid on Inter Milan, while a former Arsenal winger is attracting attention, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Inter star drops hint over Man Utd move

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has recently emerged as a reported target for Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the Croatia international, who has recently come under criticism from Inter supporters for a string of poor performances.

The 26-year-old managed didn’t help matters last night when he ‘liked’ Manchester United’s Instagram post of statings Zlatan Ibrahimovic had equalised against Everton.

Brozovic joined Inter in January 2014 for €8million and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Spurs.

He does however have an eye-watering €50million release clause included in his contract which Inter are said to be sticking to if he is to leave.

Conti to join Conte?

Chelsea reprotedly had scouts in Genoa on Sunday to watch Atalanta’s 23-year-old right-back Andrea Conti.

Atalanta as a team certainly impressed, running out 5-0 winners as their remarkable season in Serie A continues.

Conti scored the first goal in the demolition and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s reports on Monday, his performances this season have “almost certainly” earned him a move to a bigger club.

Inter Milan and Napoli are two domestic clubs with interest, while Sevilla are also keens, and Chelsea are making “regular trips” to Bergamo to keep track of the defender.

Chelsea are expected to target full-backs this season as they prepare for a 2017/18 Champions League campaign. They were also linked with a move for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares as competition for Victor Moses.

And the rest…

Manchester United are considering launching a bid for Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (Don Balon)

Italian champions Juventus have made an offer for Real Madrid’s Colombian forward James Rodriguez. (OK Diario)

Atletico Madrid’s 19-year-old defender Theo Hernandez, currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves, is subject of interest from a number of top European clubs – including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool (AS)

​Juventus star Dybala wants to stay at the club amid Real Madrid and Barcelona interest (Tuttosport)

​Brozovic and Murillo could leave Inter at the end of the season (Tuttosport)

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool, is considering his future at Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Milan are keen on signing the Everton’s 23-year-old winger Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent basis (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton are tracking Villarreal’s 26-year-old defender Mateo Musacchio, with the Argentine entering the final 12 months of his contract (Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur are planning on launching a double raid for Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia and defender Jeison Murillo, both 24. (Tutto Mercato)

AC Milan have promised Montella huge transfer kitty as the Italian manager is on Juve and Roma sights (Gazzetta)

As many as 10 of AC Milan’s current squad could be heading for the exit door this summer if the expected takeover of the club by Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li goes through, including Mattia De Sciglio, Mario Pasalic and Carlos Bacca (Calciomercato)

Milan’s current boss Vincenzo Montella may also be leaving the San Siro at the end of the season, with both Juventus and Roma considering the Italian should they require a replacement manager (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid want to sign Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente (Marca)

Hoffenheim are interested in Werder Bremen’s 21-year-old winger Serge Gnabry (Bild)

Werder Bremen are eyeing a move for Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil (Bild)

Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe has dropped the biggest hint yet that he’s keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “Today, PSG is a big European club. They are an attractive club.” (Telefoot)

Both Valencia and Inter Milan are interested in Benfica’s Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou (Record)