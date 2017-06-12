Euro Paper Talk: Spurs talk to Ivorian; Arsenal eye £105m duo

Tottenham have agreed to pay the €40m release clause for a top midfield target, while Arsenal have been linked with ambitious moves for two top stars, according to Monday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM OPEN TALKS FOR NICE MIDFIELDER

Tottenham have been given permission to open talks for midfielder Jean Michael Seri after reportedly agreeing a fee with his club Nice.

The 12-times capped Ivory Coast international enjoyed an eye-catching season for Nice, who secured a berth in next season’s Champions League.

Seri collected seven goals and nine assists for Nice with his performances in the middle of the park seeing him mentioned as a possible target for both Arsenal and Barcelona.

AS Roma have reportedly already seen a bid of €25million rejected for Seri, but reports in the French media claim Spurs have now been given permission to the star after matching the €40million release clause in his contract.

ARSENAL BACK IN FOR ALGERIA WINGER

Arsenal are back in the market for Algeria international Yacine Brahimi, according to a report in Monday.

Portuguese publication Correio da Manha claims the Gunners are very interested in the 27-year-old winger and could be interested in meeting the £31.5million (€36.5m) price for the winger.

Brahimi has scored 28 goals in 117 games for Porto and has been a long-term target for Arsene Wenger, while Man Utd, Everton and West Ham have expressed an interest too.

Everton had a £33.6million bid to sign Brahimi on deadline day turned down, but now Arsenal are believed to be interested again.

O Jogo last week claimed his club FC Porto had put a price tag of £26million on the head of Brahimi.

The report claimed the Portuguese giants were willing to accept €30million for the winger as they look to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

REAL MADRID LEAD LEWANDOWKSI CHASE

Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewnandowski, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon claims Real have contacted Bayern about the Polish striker over a move to the Bernabeu, with reports suggesting the Champions League holders’ president Florentino Perez a huge fan of the player.

It’s suggested Real could sign Lewandowski and allow Karim Benzema to leave the club and will move for the Pole ahead of other targets, which include Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite having two years left on his contract, it’s claimed Lewandowski is ready to experience life in another league and they suggest the Premier League is another possible destination, with Arsenal also keen on the striker, 29.

Bayern want to keep the striker, but with the player now 29, could look to cash in to the tune of £75million if either Real or Arsenal matched their asking price.

The Gunners have already seen a bid for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe rejected, but they may find more joy with an approach for Lewandowski.

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSE ON FABINHO DEAL

Reports in France claim Manchester United are inching ever closer to the signing of versatile Monaco star Fabinho.

Jose Mourinho’s side are expected to finalise swoops for both Victor Lindelof and Alvaro Morata this week – but French newspaper Telefoot also believes a deal for Fabinho is close too.

They suggest United have moved ahead of PSG in the race to sign the Brazilian, who can operate in a holding midfield role and also fill in at right-back.

But Mourinho wants Fabinho to form a midfield partnership alongside Ander Herrera in a move destined to give Paul Pogba more midfield freedom, and it’s claimed a €50m fee could be finalised soon to take the player to Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Juventus have rejected Chelsea’s £52m bid for Alex Sandro and have no interest in selling the wing-back (Tuttosport)

Lazio have rejected a €28M bid from Liverpool for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Corriere dello Sport)

Porto striker Andre Silva has completed a £33m move to AC Milan after passing a medical

Milan are also looking to sign PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (Sky Italia)

Lionel Messi’s father is currently in Barcelona to finalise the details of the Argentina star’s new contract. Messi, who turns 30 later this month, is currently in Ibiza on holiday, but his father Jorge, who acts as his representative, is in talks with club officials over a deal that is likely to tie him to the Nou Camp until 2022 (Sport)

Juventus will have to fork out €40m to land Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi. The Champions League finalists tried to sign the Frenchman in January, but Sevilla declined their €30m offer before extending his contract at the club, with his new deal raising the former Stoke star’s buyout to €40m (Marca)

Manchester United are battling Chelsea and Juventus to sign €35million-rated Fiorentina starlet Federico Bernardeschi (Tuttosport)

Juventus are also looking to complete the signings of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes (Tuttosport)

Isco has hinted that he is close to renewing his contract at Real Madrid. The Spain playmaker, whose current deal expires next summer, was tipped to leave the Bernabeu earlier this year, having found himself in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s first team. However, the player insists he is happy and hopes to stay at the club for many years (Television Espanola)