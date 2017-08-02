Euro Paper Talk: Inter Milan in Mane response; £20m Wood price tag

Manchester United have made contact with a Barcelona midfielder, while there is a response from Inter Milan over interest in Sadio Mane, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

UNITED TALKING TO ROBERTO

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to Diario Gol.

Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player, who has also been linked to Chelsea, while Roberto is also believed to be an admirer of Mourinho.

The report claims the 25-year-old Spain international is looking for regular first-team action, despite featuring in 32 La Liga games, although only 26 were starts.

Talks are understood to have taken place between UNited and Roberto, who has a contract in Catalonia until 2019. the two parties

LEEDS PUT £20M FEE ON CHRIS WOOD AS TURKISH GIANTS MAKE ENQUIRY

Leeds have put a £20m asking price on Chris Wood in a bid to deter Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The Super Lig champions have reportedly contacted Leeds to ask about the New Zealand international, who scored an impressive 30 goals last season.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claims Besiktas see Wood as the ideal replacement for Vincent Aboubakar, with the striker having returned to Porto after an impressive loan with the club.

Wood is also rumoured to be interesting Southampton, Stoke and Swansea, and Leeds – who don’t want to sell their talismanic striker – hope their £20m valuation will deter his suitors.

Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Kalmar, according to reports in the Swedish press.

BARCELONA MAKE HUGE BID FOR ATLETICO STAR

Barcelona are planning to meet Atletico Madrid’s huge £179million release clause for Antoine Griezmann, reports in Spain claim.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the French forward – a former target of Manchester United – is the man Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wants to stick into his attack as a replacement for PSG-bound Neymar.

Griezmann signed a new deal with Diego Simeone’s side despite huge interest from United this summer.

And reports in AS claim his new has seen his release clause leap from €100million to €200m (£179m).

Although, if Barcelona can wait, they will see it return to €100m in January.

While United were ready to spend £86m to land the French forward prior to the signing of his new deal, the move broke down amid the player’s desire to stay at Atletico, who are under a transfer ban.

But the offer of a titanic bid from Barcelona could convince them to cash in on the player and give Barcelona an instant replacement for PSG-bound Neymar.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan have denied any interest in Liverpool star Sadio Mane (Sky Italia).

Inter are negotiating with Valencia over the sale of Jeison Murillo, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton. (Calciomercato)

Neymar has been excused from Barcelona training as a £199m move to PSG nears

Angel Di Maria is keen on a move in the opposite direction and link up with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi (Sport)

Gareth Bale has threatened to quit Real Madrid and join Manchester United if he doesn’t get more game time (Diario Gol)

Hoffenheim have told Tottenham that right-back target Jeremy Toljan will cost them in the region of £13m (Sky Sports Deutsche)

Fenerbahce have set their sights on Chelsea’s young defender Andreas Christensen (Sozcu)

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he wants to leave Monaco (Paris United)

Roma remain confident they can secure the signing of Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have returned to the idea of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes (Tuttosport)

Chelsea will be given permission to sign Antonio Candreva if Inter Milan complete a deal for Lazio Keita Balde. The chances of Balde being allowed to leave Lazio have been boosted after the latter bought former Man City striker Felipe Caicedo from Espanyol (various)

Manchester United are set for final discussions with Ivan Perisic’s agent in an effort to push the long-running transfer saga over the line (Tuttosport)

AC Milan remain confident they can still strike a £40m deal with Bayern Munich for Renato Sanches (Calciomercato)

Turkish Super League giants Besiktas have tabled a £30m offer for Chelsea’s controversial striker Diego Costa (Fanatik)

Marseille are unwilling to meet AC Milan’s €25m valuation of Carlos Bacca (Telefoot)

Bacca could end up moving to China (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Galatasaray directors have flown to Spain for talks with Barcelona over a deal for Arsenal target Arda Turan (Fanatik)