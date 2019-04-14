Manchester United are in talks with a Spain international over a €150m summer move, while Liverpool and Arsenal have been boosted in their winger hunt, according to Sunday’s European papers.

MAN UTD IN TALKS WITH REAL MADRID SUPERSTAR

Manchester United have held talks with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio over a potential move this summer, according to reports.

It was claimed in February that Real are ready to consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Chelsea have reportedly told Los Blancos that they want the Spain international as part of any deal for Eden Hazard or they won’t sell the Belgium playmaker, while their Premier League rivals Liverpool were alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m).

Manchester United have been tentatively linked with a move for Asensio since last Summer, and now Don Balon have provided a huge update on the player’s future.

Asensio has reportedly had discussions with the Red Devils over a move this summer, and he is described as ‘keen to make the jump’.

The same outlet have also claimed recently that Real Madrid currently value the playmaker – who has scored 27 and assisted 16 in 129 games for Real – at €150m (£129m).

AND THE REST

Inter Milan’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26, can leave for 60m euros (£52m). (AS)

Nicolas Pepe will “definitely” leave Lille this summer, according to the French side’s chairman Gerard Lopez. Pepe has been linked with €80m moves to both Arsenal and Liverpool. (Telefoot)

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head to head to sign FC Tokyo’s Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo, 17. (Marca)

Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be competing against each other to land Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen. (Bild)

Italian champions Juventus have had a bid rejected for Benfica star Joao Felix. (O Jogo)

Juventus will sell Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, to help fund a 100m euro (£86.4m) move for Benfica’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix. (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich are interested in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Bild)

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed Timo Werner will not renew his contract and looks set to leave this summer.

Inter and Juventus are both interested in signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali. (Calciomercato.com)

Roma are considering a move for Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu this summer. (Gazeta Sporturilor)

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. (RMC Sport)