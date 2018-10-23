Sadio Mane will find himself a man in huge demand if his Liverpool contract saga continues to drag on, while Jose Mourinho has handed Real Madrid a four-man shopping list if he is return to the club as manager, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TOGO COACH CLAIMS INTEREST IN SADIO MANE IS HOTTING UP

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has suggested interest in Liverpool frontman Sadio Mane is hotting up.

The Senegal star signed a five-year deal upon his move to Anfield from Southampton in 2016 and although that agreement still has around two-and-a-half years to run, the failure to so far sign an extension has led to claims that Mane could be on the move.

While there has been no suggestion from Mane that he wants to leave Liverpool, the player was mentioned as a possible target for Real Madrid earlier this year – and now Le Roy has risked the wrath of Jurgen Klopp by further commenting on the winger’s future.

Speaking to Stades, Le Roy claims Mane will be targeted by Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona if his contract impasse at Anfield continues.

“He’s a great player,” Le Roy said. “He’d have his place at Manchester United, at Barcelona, or at Real Madrid.

“Sadio is an excellent player and I tell you that all of Africa watches him play in the Premier League at the weekend as well as the Champions League.

“However, a club is different to a national team. We often criticise players for not shining so much with the national team, but at the clubs, players know each other.

“All the time, the players see each other training together, whereas in the national team, they only see each other periodically.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho will target moves for Harry Kane, Willian, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro if he takes charge at Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Milan Skriniar continues to drag his heels over signing a new deal with Inter Milan amid ongoing interest from Manchester United and Manchester City (Calciomercato)

Mauro Icardi has admitted he will consider any offers that come his way after the Man Utd and Real Madrid target was linked with a €110m switch to Chelsea (Radio Onda Cero)

Agent Mino Raiola is unhappy with the way Roma have used his client Justin Kluivert so sparingly so far this season after expecting the Dutchman to figure more often since his €19.5m summer move from Ajax (soccernews.nl)

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are lining up a January bid for brilliant Dynamo Kiev starlet Viktor Tsyhankov

Juventus have opened talk with Ajax defender and reported Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt (Sport)

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan is believed to be targeting the return game with Barcelona for his comeback from a twisted ankle injury (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gabriel Barbosa admits he loves Inter Milan but wants to try his luck in Spain after his loan deal at Santos ends (Marca)

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini admits his side have “love and respect” for Manchester United star Paul Pogba (Sky Italia)

The agent of Trabzonspor star Yusuf Yazici has revealed that AC Milan are highly interested in signing the attacking midfielder (FirenzeViola)

Anthony Martial is set to sign a new €200,000 a week deal to stay at Manchester United after his relationship with Jose Mourinho dramatically improved in recent weeks (RMC Sport)

Barcelona scouts checked on Joao Cancelo this weekend with a view to a €50m offer for him next summer. The Juventus full-back has been a long-term target for Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid scouts, meanwhile, took in Lazio’s match at Parma, where they watched another United target, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, in action (Calciomercato)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed he turned down the chance to join Man Utd this summer

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta is close to joining Inter, according to multiple sources (Corriere dello Sport)

Sevilla are ready to make an improved €25m offer to sign Lazio winger Luis Alberto in January (AS)

Tottenham will not be signing Colombia international Wilmar Barrios in January (ESPN)