Timo Werner has dropped a major hint over his future amid talk of a €50m agreement to join Liverpool, while Man Utd are plotting a move for an impressive Montenegrin midfielder, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TIMO WERNER OPENS UP ON FUTURE AMID LIVERPOOL LINKS

Reports in the German media claiming Timo Werner has agreed to join Liverpool this summer in a €50m deal have prompted the striker to talk openly about his future.

The Reds are being strongly linked with a move for the Red Bull Leipzig frontman amid claims last month that suggested he was top of Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list and that he would be brought to Anfield ahead of what looks, increasingly likely, to be their Premier League title defence.

And with his €50m exit clause not exactly being high enough to dissuade the Reds from making a move, the player is strongly tipped to leave Leipzig in the summer with the Premier League, and Anfield, very much on expected to be his next port of call.

Having been asked that he has agreed a move to Liverpool, German publication Kicker could not resist the chance to ask the 23-year-old about his plans for next season.

“When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That’s clear,” the RB Leipzig striker said.

“We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.”

Werner continued: “What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”

Reds boss Klopp admitted last week that he was already turning his thoughts towards the summer market but would not be drawn on claims they plan to sign both Werner and his Germany teammate Kai Havertz.

“Not easy but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly,” Klopp said when asked if he could strengthen his squad in the summer.

“We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is.

“We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?”

Following his exploits in front of goal this season, Werner now boasts an impressive record of 86 goals in 142 games for Leipzig.

Man Utd, Arsenal and Rangers are all considering a move for West Ham youngster Sead Haksabanovic after watching the Montenegro international in action for his loan club Norrköping at the weekend (Fotbollskanalen)

Bruno Fernandes’ sale to Man Utd – the biggest in the club’s history – has “saved” Sporting Lisbon and given the club a “new lease of life” (Record)

Victor Wanyama saw a last-ditch transfer to Amiens break down after Tottenham changed their terms over his sale to the Ligue 1 side at the last moment (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are ready to open new contract talks with Lautaro Martinez in a bid to raise his exit clause beyond the €111m exit clause that currently exists. The striker is a target for Barcelona and Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)

Frank Lampard has completely lost faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga and won’t play him again this season, leaving Chelsea contacting several LaLiga clubs over a possible deal for the former Athletic Bilbao keeper (Cadena Cope)

David Beckham is considering a sensational big-money move to bring Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann to his MLS franchise Inter Miami this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo claims he had “many offers from many clubs” prior to sealing a return with his first club Estudiantes (El Intransigente)

LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to do battle with Tottenham and Liverpool over Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer (Le 10 Sport)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli admits he’s still unsure whether to play for Italy or Brazil at international level (UOL)

Wigan left back Antonee Robinson’s entourage were left angry and confused by the player’s failed move to AC Milan on transfer deadline day (Calciomercato)

Krzysztof Piatek has hit at AC Milan for ‘constantly chopping and changing strikers’ after he left to join Hertha Berlin on transfer deadline day (Bild)

Valencia are frantically attempting to sign a central defender before Monday night’s Champions League deadline after the season-ending injury to Ezequiel Garay (Marca)

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare rejected a January move to Newcastle because he is holding out for a €60m summer switch to Liverpool (Le 10 Sport)

Barcelona turned down an offer to sign Napoli’s 34-year-old former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente (AS)

Barcelona’s goalscoring hero Ansu Fati claims he is living his dream after his double secured an important 2-1 win at home to Levante (Marca)

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed the truth behind talk that his client could have rejoined Tottenham from Real Madrid last month (various)

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury, with the player needing an op to repair a lesion to the meniscus (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi said adding Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would have offered his title-chasing side “more options” after a January move failed to materialise (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said the club were “not here to be robbed” in response to a failed January move for Paris St-Germain’s 32-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani (ESPN)

Ivan Rakitic has voiced his displeasure at seeing a January exit from Barcelona blocked by the Blaugrana (Sport)

Brazil winger Willian would prefer to sign a new contract with Chelsea than join Spanish champions Barcelona this summer (ESPN)