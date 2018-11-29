Chelsea are inching closer to an impressive January swoop on Real Madrid, while Barcelona have taken steps to ensure they beat Man Utd and Man City to a top defensive target, according to Thursday’s European papers.

CHELSEA SET TO SEAL ISCO SWOOP

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to bring Real Madrid playmaker Isco to Stamford Bridge – and the deal could be done as early as January.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is planning a major overhaul of his playing squad over the next two transfer windows and Isco – rated in the €70million bracket – is one big name who could be allowed to move on.

Now the Daily Express, citing Mundo Deportivo, claims the Blues are closing on a deal to bring Isco to Stamford Bridge – and it’s suggested that the marquee signing for Chelsea could be announced as early as January.

Isco, who has struggled to find his best form and only has two goals and one assist in 13 appearances, is thought to be open to the idea of a fresh challenge and playing under Maurizio Sarri.

It’s reported Real are willing to sell if their €70m asking price is met and the deal will progress once coach Santiago Solari has given it the green light.

And while Chelsea fans would no doubt welcome the arrival of Isco, they may see the swoop as a cause for alarm. Real are thought to be keen on a move for Blues talisman Eden Hazard in the summer and the deal to sign Spain man Isco may be viewed as some kind of sweetener.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have held secret talks with €110m-rated forward Paulo Dybala and €50m-rated defender Daniele Rugani with a view to a sensational €160m switch to Old Trafford next summer (Caught Offside)

Barcelona could move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in January if Samuel Umtiti has to undergo surgery (Sport)

Real Madrid are confident of snapping up Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz on a free transfer next summer (Marca)

Inter midfielder Borja Valero believes Barcelona will “aim to win” against Tottenham in their final Champions League group stage game (Rai Sport)

Barcelona’s sporting director, Eric Abidal, met Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt for dinner last week as they look to ease the path to sign the Dutch defender in a potential €65m deal ahead of Manchester United and Man City (Radio Catalunya)

Ajax are demanding a total of €140m for in-demand duo Frenkie De Jong and De Ligt (Mundo Deportivo)

Interest from Manchester United and Juventus has forced Barcelona to open new contract talks with Jordi Alba amid claims they will offer him a three-year extension (Mundo Deportivo)

Gareth Bale’s agent has refused to rule out a future move to Juventus saying ‘nothing is impossible’ (Tuttosport)

Liverpool and Napoli target Marcos Llorente has strongly hinted he could look to leave Real Madrid in January (Movistar+)

Gonzalo Higuain has rejected claims he could move to Chelsea next summer after insisting he wants to turn his loan at AC Milan into a permanent deal (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool are leading Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out for Toulouse starlet Adil Taoui (Foot Mercato)

Sergio Busquets admits Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the only person who could ever tempt him into a move away from Barcelona (Sport)

Cesc Fabregas is close to sealing a €12m switch to AC Milan in the January transfer window (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli midfielder Allan has issued Liverpool a warning ahead of the Champions League showdown between the two sides next month (Sky Italia)

David Villa is being tipped to play one more season in LaLiga after New York City confirmed he would leave the club when his contract expires on December 31 (AS)