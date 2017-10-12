Euro Paper Talk: Real go off Man Utd star; huge Lemar update

A top Liverpool and Arsenal target is likely to be up grabs next summer, Real Madrid have gone cold on the idea of signing David De Gea after identifying a free transfer alternative, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL TARGET SET FOR SUMMER EXIT

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has confirmed there is a “fair chance” that Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar will leave the club next summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were looking to secure the services of the 21-year-old attacker last summer and held talks with the Ligue 1 champions back in August, but the two clubs could not find common ground for the move to happen.

As for the Gunners, they tried desperately to land Lemar on transfer deadline day, when it looked as if Alexis Sanchez was Manchester City bound, but they ran out of time to get a £90m move over the line.

Monaco’s vice-president revealed: “Liverpool were really interested,”

“But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising the deal. It was quite close.

“At the same time it was just too late, not enough time, to really follow up on this deal. Not all the elements of the puzzle fell in place.

“Definitely next summer will be something to look at, although you know in football there are no guarantees.

“January, in football, never say never, but this is not what we’re thinking of, this is really not in our plans.

“January doesn’t seem like the right time for major changes in the team.”

REAL GO OFF DE GEA AFTER TARGETING BILBAO STOPPER

Real Madrid’s decision to invest heavily on their strikeforce next summer will see the club shelve plans to sign Manchester United keeper David De Gea, once again.

Real president Florentino Perez hopes to refresh his attacking options next summer, with €200m Harry Kane at the top of his list of targets – though it seems he may have to battle United for the in-demand Spurs frontman.

With the La Liga champions set to invest their money strenghtening their attacking line-up, it’s claimed the club now want Kepa Arrizabalaga, reports Marca.

Arrizabalaga’s contract at Athletic Bilbao expires in June and although he has been in talks over a new deal for several months, he is yet to reach an agreement.

Madrid are hopeful he will withstand the pressure to sign a new contract as it would allow them to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

Arrizabalaga has also been linked with Arsenal as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech, but interest from the European champions would surely signal an end to the Gunners hopes of bringing him to the Premier League.

AND THE REST

Inter keeper Samir Handanovic admits he doesn’t think his career will finish at the San Siro amid reported interest from Liverpool (Calciomercato)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has insisted the player is happy at Lazio despite talk of a move to Liverpool, Manchester United & Juventus (Tuttosport)

Juventus won’t break the bank to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in January and have three other midfield targets in mind (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig were close to signing PSG’s on-loan wonderkid Kylian Mbappe two years ago (Bild)

Manchester United are willing to let Arsenal transfer target Anthony Martial join Barcelona as part of a deal that would bring Ivan Rakitic to Old Trafford (Diario Gol)

The Spanish media are at odds over Philippe Coutinho’s future, with Mundo Deportivo and Sport claiming that he will join Barcelona in January, while Marca claim the La Liga giants ‘aren’t prepared to go to war’ with Liverpool over the Brazilian

Napoli are interested in signing highly-rated Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa (Corriere dello Sport)

Switzerland’s national team manager Vladimir Petkovic is AC Milan’s surprise choice to become manager should Vincenzo Montella lose his job (Blick)

Real Madrid are ready to offer Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric in a swap deal for Tottenham’s Harry Kane (Diario Gol)

Hamburg insist on-loan Leeds striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga remains in their plans and will return to their squad next season if he impresses with the Whites (Hamburger Morgenpost)

AC Milan are weighing up January moves for Udinese duo Jakub Jankto and Seko Fofana, as well as Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan (Calciomercato)

Juventus and Inter Milan are considering a move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in January (Calciomercato)

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is targeting a return from injury for the side’s trip to Atletico Madrid at the weekend. The 33-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring injury and has two more training sessions this week to prove his fitness (Mundo Deportivo)

Burnley, Newcastle United and West Brom are all tracking Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo (Tuttomercato)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he had the chance to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer (Bild)