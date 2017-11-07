Euro Paper Talk: Torino chief speaks out on €100m Man Utd and Arsenal target

Torino chief Urbano Cairo has spoken out about a €100m Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea target from the summer, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TORINO CLAIMS ABOUT ANDREA BELOTTI

Torino president Urbano Cairo has spoken out about Andrea Belotti’s latest situation, and claims they have had “no contact”, according to CalcioMercato.

The Italian striker, who scored 26 goals in 35 Serie A games last season, has a €100m transfer release clause, and has a contract that runs through until 2021.

Speaking to Tiki Taka, Cairo said that “since the season started, we’ve not spoken with anybody [about Belotti].

“His objective is to do really well here and we’ve never discussed the transfer market.

“Belotti is happy at the Granata and, with all respect for Milan, is pleased to be here with us.”

Belotti, who is known for being a hard worker, was pursued by AC Milan during the summer, his childhood club, but it negotiations never got off the ground.

ISCO WANTS RONALDO GONE AS MANCHESTER UNITED GET GREEN LIGHT

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he is free to re-join Manchester United in a £75million deal next summer, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon claims Los Blancos are willing to cash in on their record goalscorer, who has looked below his usual high standards so far this season. The outlet claims the club will allow Ronaldo to move on and build their team around Isco, who it is claimed no longer feels the need to play second fiddle to the Portuguese star.

It’s reported that the European champions want to cash in Ronaldo now while he still retains some presence in the market and will give the player the return to Old Trafford he craves with a fee of £75million being suggested.

United boss Jose Mourinho is still scouring the market for a wide forward, and their former star would more than fit the bill despite his advancing years.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed by Diario Gol that Real Madrid will plug the gap left by Ronaldo to make a £77m bid for Sergio Aguero, who they claim is now ready to leave Manchester City after setting the record as their record goalscorer.

AND THE REST

Barcelona want to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a complicated £88m deal next summer with the Colombian struggling to settle in Germany with Bayern Munich (Don Balon)

Juventus have been touted as a shock new contender to sign Philippe Coutinho and will launch a massive bid next for the Liverpool star summer (Don Balon)

Arsenal are nudging closer to a January deal for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan (Sport)

Real Madrid are plotting a £77m January move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, with the Argentine ready to move on having set the club’s goalscoring record (Diario Gol)

Barcelona will make Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt one of their top targets in the January transfer window, with Ernesto Valverde no longer trusting Thomas Vermaelen or Javier Mascherano (Sport)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has reportedly told Barcelona he will only sign for them if he usurps Lionel Messi as club talisman (Don Balon)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is on Fenerbahce’s radar and they could launch a bid to sign him in January (Fanatik)

AC Milan are not interested in acquiring Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (Calciomercato)

Tottenham and Arsenal have both made contact with Schalke to ask to be kept informed of developments over Leon Goretzka. The midfielder’s current contract runs out at the end of the season and the duo are both open to buying him in a cut-price January deal (Kicker)

However, Barcelona will beat them to the punch, having agreed a huge €47m January swoop on Schalke (Mundo Deportivo)

Valencia are convinced Man Utd will not recall Andreas Pereira from his loan spell during the January transfer window (Superdeporte)

Barcelona have opted against signing Under-17 Ivory Coast striker trialist Parfait Guiagon (Sport)

Roma want to re-sign Real Betis striker Tonny Sanabria in order to sell him on again to Atletico Madrid. The Serie A side sold Sanabria to Betis for €7.5m back in 2016 and can re-sign him for just €11m in 2018 (Calciomercato)

AC Milan and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in a race to sign Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore (Mercato365)

Chelsea will battle Juventus in the race to sign Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby (Calciomercato)