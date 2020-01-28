Tottenham are looking to sign not, not two, but three new forwards before the end of the week, while Bruno Fernandes is reported to be set for a strange move to Barcelona that would see him first loaned to Valencia, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MOURINHO MAKES SEFEROVIC A PRIORITY SIGNING FOR TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are plotting an approach to sign Benfica’s Swiss striker Haris Seferovic and want him to form part of a new-look three-man attack at the club, claim reports in Portugal.

With a €31m deal for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn expected to be rubber-stamped later on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho has turned his attention towards adding even more goals to his side by adding, not one, but two more new additions.

According to O Jogo, Mourinho has made the signing of Benfica forward Seferovic his next priority before the window shuts on Friday.

The Swiss striker has netted a pretty impressive 34 goals in 79 appearances in the Primiera Liga since a move from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2017 and is thought to be valued at around the €35m mark by the Lisbon giants.

However, the player has dropped out of favour recently, starting more matches from the bench, and it’s thought Benfica are open to offers for the 27-year-old, with West Ham also believed to be keen on a swoop.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has also stepped up his bid to lure Krzysztof Piatek to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having reportedly held a video conference call with the Polish striker to sell him his vision for him at Spurs.

That update comes via Sport.pl and they claim the north London outfit will submit a formal offer on Tuesday for the striker said to be valued at €30m by AC Milan.

With Harry Kane likely to be sidelined until the latter stages of the season, it seems like Mourinho is looking to replace his goals output for his side with a new three-pronged strikeforce.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are emerging as favourites to sign Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes and will loan him immediately to Valencia with striker Rodrigo Moreno moving to the Nou Camp in a €70m deal (Super Deporte)

West Ham have made a €40m offer for Uruguay international Nahitan Nandez, with Cagliari giving serious thought to the offer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Inter Milan have told Everton they can sign Matias Vecino – but they must meet their asking price of €25million otherwise the deal is off (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are unlikely to allow Dani Ceballos to join fellow La Liga side Valencia despite the Spanish midfielder seeking an early exit from his spell at Arsenal (Marca)

Sheffield United have had a €20m offer for Sander Berge rejected – but it’s likely an offer of €25m will tempt Genk to sell the midfielder amid strange claims on Tuesday that he could be set to join Man Utd (Het Nieuwsblad)

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are close to agreeing a €25m deal for Emre Can – but reports claim Tottenham could yet make a late bid to snatch him from the Bundesliga side’s grasp (Calciomercato)

PSV Eindhoven have raised their offer for Patrick van Aanholt to €7m as they look to replace Steven Bergwijn with the Crystal Palace full-back (Eindhoven Dagblad)

Barcelona and Valencia are in the ‘decisive phase’ in negotiations for the transfer of €70m striker Rodrigo Moreno (Marca)

West Ham are pursuing hard to secure a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop (Radio Galega)

Arsenal are still expecting to receive a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi has not received any contact from Bayern Munich after impressing while on loan at Borussia Dortmund (Spox)

Valencia and Villarreal are at the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer this week (AS)

AC Milan have rejected an opening €20m offer from Sevilla for winger Suso – but will let the former Liverpool man leave if they receive a €25million fee (Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in a deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is a waning (Marca)

Flamengo have finally agreed terms with Inter Milan to sign Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa on a permanent basis (ESPN Brasil)

Gonzalo Higuain is in talks over an extension to his Juventus contract with the Argentine striker set to sign up until summer 2022 (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa have made a €5m bid to sign former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 30, from Turkish club Trabzonspor (Fotospor)

Ed Woodward will recall Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in the summer because he wants to give the flop another chance at Old Trafford (various)

AC Milan have announced that Serie A have agreed to let them wear the black armband in memory of Kobe Bryant against Torino in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night (Gazzetta dello Sport)