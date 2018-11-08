Tottenham are readying an impressive double January swoop on Serie A, while Chelsea are also ready to raid with Italy with a €35m midfielder in their sights, according to Thursday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM LINE UP SERIE A DUO

Tottenham’s plans for the January transfer window have already started to take shape, according to reports in the Italian media.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side kept their powder dry in the summer – but it seems a huge January spending spree could be on the cards, if Calciomercato are to be believed.

According to the Italian outlet, Spurs are among a number of clubs looking to sign Patrick Schick after Roma indicated they are ready to send the striker out on loan.

Spurs were in the mix to sign the young Czech from Sampdoria prior to his move to the Italian capital – but it seems they could land him at the second time of asking.

Calciomercato reports that Roma sporting director Monchi has told the player he will be allowed to leave on a temporary stint after hardly featuring this season. Crystal Palace, Real Valladolid, Bologna, Parma and Udinese are all also interested – but it seems Spurs are leading the chase.

Spurs are also keen to sign Genoa defender Koray Gunter.

The 24-year-old German came through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund but was allowed to move on to Galatasaray, while his career has really flourished since moving to Italy.

The centre-half has been watched by Milan, but Calciomercato also reports that Tottenham are considering him as a potential long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who is still to commit to a new deal.

KLOPP BACKS LIVERPOOL MOVE FOR MALLORCA PROSPECT

Liverpool are plotting a January swoop for upcoming Real Mallorca striker Victor de Baunbag, according to reports in Spain.

De Baunbag has excelled in Mallorca’s academy, finishing as the club’s top goalscorer in every season he has been with the Spanish side.

And now, according to Sport, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been watching the 18-year-old for some time, with the Reds boss now sanctioning an approach for the teenage striker following a series of glowing reports from his scouts.

And the Spanish outlet claims Liverpool have now made contact with the player’s entourage to see if he would have an interest in switching to Liverpool when the transfer window opens in January.

And with Klopp keen to add the frontman to his forward options, Sport have described the striker as player already “ideal for the Premier League”.

There’s no mention of the fee involved for De Baunbag, but it’s not likely to be much given the player is yet to feature for in the first team for the Segunda Liga side.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claims Liverpool are ready to push for a surprise swoop on Real Madrid for long-term Klopp target Keylor Navas, who has lost his place at Real Madrid.

Navas was linked with Liverpool prior to their signing of Alisson Becker, but it’s claimed Klopp wants a second top quality shot-stopper to provide strong competition for the Brazilian, with the report adding that the deal will mean the Reds will finally grant Simon Mignolet his wish to move on.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are preparing a €35m January swoop for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, branded the ‘next Pirlo’ (Il Matino)

Sporting Lisbon are plotting a January move for Sevilla striker Luis Muriel (ABC de Sevilla)

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling Atletico Madrid and Valencia for the signature of Club Brugge striker Cyril Ngonge (Het Nieuwsblad)

Dani Ceballos believes a change of coach has come at the right time for Real Madrid after admitting they “hit rock bottom” after their 5-1 Clasico defeat to Barcelona (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will be out for up to three weeks with a thigh injury sustained in Tuesday’s game against Inter Milan (Mundo Deportivo)

Fulham have asked Chelsea to be given first refusal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan should AC Milan opt to end their arrangement with the Chelsea midfielder (Calciomercato)

Athletic Bilbao have agreed a January deal to sign Fernando Llorente from Tottenham – though the move could hinge on Spurs signing a replacement first (AS)

Man Utd have been urged to sign Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong by former midfielder Arnold Muhren (De Telegraaf)

Man City have won the race to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe after agreeing a €50m deal to sign him from Lille next summer (Don Balon)

Roma, Juventus and Napoli have joined the hunt for in-demand Lille frontman Pepe, who is also wanted by Arsenal (Calciomercato)

Newcastle are leading the January chase to sign Bologna striker Mattia Destro (Calciomercato)

Juan Mata has decided he will return to Spain at the end of the season when his Manchester United contract expires, ending Arsenal’s hopes of taking him to London (France Football)

Inter Milan are ready to match any offer from Manchester United and Tottenham for in-demand Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen (Tuttosport)

PSV star Hirving Lozano says he is well aware of the interest in him from the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal – but admits his favourite team is Barcelona

Chelsea are ready to challenge Bayern Munich for the signing of Nabil Fekir at the end of the season (L’Equipe)

Everton are willing to sanction a return for striker Cenk Tosun to former club Besiktas during the January transfer window (Fotomac)

Manchester United are preparing a mega new contract offer for Anthony Martial worth a staggering £45million over five years to keep the star from the clutches of Inter Milan and Juventus

AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has labelled Suso as one of the world’s best stars right now (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have been taking a big interest in Brazilian teenage Eric dos Santos Rodrigues (UOL Sport)