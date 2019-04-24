Tottenham have made their stance clear after submitting a club-record €70m bid, while Juventus have been given a €500m transfer wish-list, featuring six players, by Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM SUBMIT FIRST BID FOR GARETH BALE

Tottenham have launched a bid to take Gareth Bale back from Real Madrid – but have warned the LaLiga giants it is a one-time offer and won’t be raised.

The dethroned European champions are planning wholesale changes this summer and Welshman Bale is one of the big names they want to move on. However, with a number of clubs unwilling to meet the reported €100m asking price for the 29-year-old, Marca claimed earlier this week they could allow the player to leave instead on loan with a view to a permanent deal in summer 2020.

And with suitors seemingly few and far between, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has, according to Don Balon, seen the opportunity to launch a cheeky one-time bid for their former star.

According to the Spanish outlet, Levy has contacted Real to offer them €70m (£60.7m) for the winger – some €30m short of their valuation. And the deal, apparently, comes with a caveat: Levy has told Real they won’t hang around for Real to see if they will get a better offer from elsewhere, also warning the Spaniards that they won’t be raising their bid.

Tottenham are notoriously careful when it comes to money and have not signed a new player since Lucas Moura arrived in January 2018 – some 18 months ago by the time the summer window opens.

The €70m approach for Bale, however, would still represent a club-record outlay for Spurs, who believe the player will be welcomed back by supporters as they look to make a marquee signing to bring in the first full season at their impressive new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

AND THE REST

Cristiano Ronaldo has submitted a six-man €500m transfer wish-list to Juventus, with Joao Felix, Raphael Varane, Kostas Manolas, Tanguy Ndombele, Federico Chiesa and Isco all featuring (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United will spend the €120m to buy Jan Oblak out of his Atletico Madrid contract if David De Gea refuses to sign a new deal and leaves Old Trafford this summer (various)

Manchester City want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente and are prepared to pay €65m to sign him as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan this summer (El Chiringuito)

Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Filipe Luis look set to leave the club this summer when their contracts expire (Marca)

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic admits the club would be powerless to keep Luka Jovic should Real Madrid move for the striker (Maca)

Roma will revive their interest in Marseille star Florian Thauvin this summer and will not be put off by his €40m asking price (Telefoot)

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United teammates he is leaving this summer – and wants to join Real Madrid and link up with idol Zinedine Zidane (L’Equipe)

RB Leipzig want to extend Emile Smith Rowe’s loan deal from Arsenal until the end of the 2019/20 season (Kicker)

Barcelona are set to extend the contract of midfielder Arturo Vidal by a further year after being impressed by his contribution (Sport)

Arsenal want Dennis Praet as a midfield replacement for Aaron Ramsey, and will have no issue meeting the €20m fee (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has not rule out a move to MLS should he leave the Camp Nou in the future (AS)

Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez is called a potential call-up to the Spain national team as a “dream come true” (Radio Marca)

Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar has vowed to improve next season but insists he has ‘no thoughts’ about leaving the club despite fresh links to Arsenal (Marca)

Manchester United are warming to the idea of bidding on Joao Felix after making yet another check on the €120m Benfica youngster

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has admitted he wants to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer (Bild)

Napoli are interested in signing Empoli’s Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer for next season (Calcionews.24)