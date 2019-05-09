PSV Eindhoven have cleared two of their best players to sign for Man Utd and Tottenham this summer, while Liverpool have agreed personal terms with a €70m-rated Lyon star, according to Thursday’s European newspapers.

MAN UTD, TOTTENHAM TOLD PSV TARGETS CAN LEAVE

PSV are reported to have given Manchester United and Tottenham permission to sign two of their star men this summer – but have been told they will cost €35m and €25m respectively.

According to De Telegraaf, PSV won’t stand in either Hirving Lozano or Steven Bergwijn’s way this summer if any club matches their valuations for the attacking duo.

Mexican star Lozano is top of United’s wish-list to replace Alexis Sanchez, according to the report, with the €35m asking price unlikely to put them off. United have tracked him for a number of years, dating back to his days with Pachuca, and are now ready to strike after witnessing his impressive form in the Eredivisie, where he has scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for the club.

The player, currently sidelined by a knee injury, had looked set to move to Napoli, but talks between the parties has broken down – leaving United as his most likely suitors after PSV boss Mark van Bommel confirmed the player would likely be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Dutch winger Bergwijn, meanwhile, is expected to cost a more modest €25m due to the release clause in his contract. PSV were hoping to get the 21-year-old to sign a new deal, but are reported to have now accepted he’ll likely move on this summer.

And Champions League finalists Tottenham are leading the chase for his signature, with our exclusive at the start of the season saying he had emerged as a target for Mauricio Pochettino.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with France midfielder bulldozer Tanguy Ndombele over a four-year deal at the club, but are yet to open talks with Lyon over a transfer fee. The Ligue 1 side are thought to want around €70m (Euro United)

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is seriously considering leaving the club this summer after Los Blancos decided to spend €50m on Porto’s Eder Militao – putting Man Utd on high alert (Marca)

Manchester City have agreed to sign promising Espanyol youngster and Spanish youth international Oscar Tarensi, with City having to fork out a €300,000 fee (Sport)

Diego Godin has signed a three-year deal with Inter Milan – with an announcement due as soon as the season is finished (ESPN)

Napoli have pushed ahead with plans to sign Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid after club officials set up a meeting with the Spain striker’s agent (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a huge five-year contract worth €170,000 a week (Cadena Cope)

Juventus have denied reports that they are on the verge of parting with coach Max Allegri (Corriere della Sport)

Real Madrid have told midfielder Luka Modric they will count on him for next season following a heart-to-heart with manager Zinedine Zidane (Cadena Cope)

Antonio Conte is close to agreeing a deal to become Inter Milan’s next manager (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Club legend Andriy Shevchenko is a surprise candidate for the AC Milan job this summer (Calciomercato)

Philippe Coutinho and possibly coach Ernesto Valverde could be forced out of Barcelona this summer as the club considers their next step in the wake of their Champions League humbling at Liverpool (ESPN)

The director of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli Valter De Maggio has said that Kieran Trippier is “very close” to joining Napoli (Football Italia)

Long-serving winger Markel Susaeta has confirmed he is leaving Athletic Club Bilbao after making over 500 appearances for the club (various)

Edwin van der Sar says Mathijas De Ligt will not move to Juventus and says the in-demand Ajax captain will move to either Spain or England this summer (Sky Italia)

Lorenzo Insigne’s brother claims the Liverpool linked forward has ‘found an agreement’ with Napoli over a new contract (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Bayern Munich have held secret meetings with former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui over becoming their new manager (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are targeting a €15m summer swoop for Freiburg defender Robin Koch as they look to replace Toby Alderweireld (various)

Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are at loggerheads over Alex Telles, with the Spaniards not prepared to match the €40m exit clause in his contract, but the defender keen to make the move (Marca)