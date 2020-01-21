Tottenham have made contact over a Brazilian star now top of their striker wish-list, while Man Utd have everything in place over the transfer out of the club for a long-serving star, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM IN TALKS FOR WILLIAM JOSE

Tottenham have made contact with Real Sociedad over a deal for striker Willian Jose – but are unwilling to meet the Brazilian’s €70m exit clause, according to reports.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new frontman after losing Harry Kane to what looks a season-ending hamstring injury and a number of names have been linked.

Last week it was suggested Krzysztof Piatek was on their radar, while deals for Islam Slimani – currently on loan at Monaco – Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and Porto’s Ze Luis have also been linked.

However, El Diario Vasco [via Sport Witness] claims Jose Mourinho’s No 1 option is Real Sociedad’s Brazilian striker William Jose, with the Basque newspaper claiming officials from Tottenham have already been in contact with the LaLiga outfit over a prospective deal.

As per the report, Spurs have already made contact with LaLiga side to sell in an effort to gauge whether they might be tempted to sell the frontman. However, there appears a problem, with the report claiming Sociedad are keen to stand by the €70m exit clause that currently exists in Willian Jose’s contract.

Furthermore, the Sociedad are not keen on losing their first-choice striker, and this was made clear by the club’s president Jokin Aperribay, who stated they ‘do not enter into the hypothesis of negotiating’ with Tottenham for Jose, while Tottenham are ‘far from the value’ of the player anyway.

And with William Jose contracted at the Anoeta Stadium until 2024, they appear in no hurry to cash in on the striker meaning Spurs would likely have to meet his £59.5m exit fee if they want to bring him to north London this month.

AND THE REST

Marcos Rojo has “everything agreed” on a move to Argentina side Estudiantes, with the two clubs just needing to thrash out a transfer fee for the defender’s sale to go through (TNT Sports)

Arsenal are considering a move after being offered the chance to sign Hakan Calhanoglu for a knockdown fee of just €20m this month (SportMediaSet)

Leeds, West Ham and Norwich are keen on a deal for Rayo Vallecano winger Adrian Embarba (Mundo Deportivo)

Details have emerged of Everton’s bid for Emre Can with Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepared to offer €35m to Juventus for the former Liverpool man. Borussia Dortmund are also weighing up a bid but are unlikely to match the Toffees’ offer (Calciomercato)

Everton have also been linked with Napoli midfielder Allan, to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti on Merseyside (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton and West Ham have also been credited with an interest for Galatasaray’s on-loan Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi (Futbol Arena)

Manchester City are ready to rival Barcelona in the race for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, who is rated in the €40m bracket (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo in the January transfer window and are willing to pay up to €25m (£21.3m) for the reported Man Utd and Barceona target (Sportske Novosti)

Tottenham officials have been in touch with Real Madrid over the possibility of re-signing Gareth Bale this month (El Chiringuito TV)

Barcelona are considering a bid for Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira in the coming days. The 23-year-old Brazilian has been on loan with Dijon this season (AS)

Victor Moses has arrived in Milan where he will undergo medical checks ahead of a transfer from Chelsea. The Nigerian has been on loan with Fenerbahce – but his loan has been cut short (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have offered Manchester United and Tottenham the chance to solve their respective crises up top with the loan signing of Borussia Dortmund frontman Paco Alcacer (90 min)

AC Milan winger Suso has told the club he wants to return to Spain should he leave the club this month – but the Serie A giants hope to offer him to Roma in exchange for their winger Cengiz Under (Calciomercato)

Dries Mertens could yet sign an extension to his Napoli contract with the Belgian a free agent from this summer but subject to interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and clubs in the Chinese Super League (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United will reportedly announce in the coming days an agreement has been reached for Bruno Fernandes after it was claimed they had agreed to “meet in the middle” over their negotiations with Sporting Lisbon (Plataforma)

Manchester United are lining up Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino as a possible alternative to signing Fernandes (Sky Italia)

Barcelona are considering making a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has also been linked with Man Utd in recent days (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Empoli midfielder Miha Zajc is on his way back to Italy with Brescia in a €4m deal after a year at Fenerbahce (Fotomac)

Kylian Mbappe has dropped another hint on his future after admitting that the form Liverpool have shown this season has been “amazing” and that Jurgen Klopp’s side are a “machine” (BBC Sport)

Lennart Czyborra has arrived in Italy for his medical at Atalanta ahead of a €3.5m transfer from Heracles (Sky Italia)

Liverpool is the “preferred goal” for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, who wants to play in the Premier League (Bild)

Derby County are said to be interested in signing the Polish international winger Kamil Jozwiak (Polstat Sport)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce attacker Max Kruse (Haber Global)