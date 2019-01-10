Tottenham are leading Chelsea and Liverpool to an incredible €80m deal for two top talents, while a €67m Manchester United target is close to announcing his next move, according to Thursday’s European papers.

SPURS TARGET IMPRESSIVE DOUBLE DEAL

Tottenham are looking to end their transfer stagnation by plotting an impressive double swoop over the next two transfer windows, according to reports on Thursday.

According to il Corriere dello Sport, Mauricio Pochettino has already identified his No 1 replacement for China-bound Mousa Dembele in the form of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is a regular at Milan, but it’s claimed an offer of €40million would persuade the Serie A side to cash in on a midfielder, who is also emerging as a target for Chelsea.

The Italian newspaper believes Spurs have already set the wheels in motion to sign Kessie as a replacement for Dembele, who is set to move to Beijing Sinobo Guoan for a fee of around €12m.

And it seems Tottenham won’t be finished there either with Sport Bild claiming Tottenham are also emerging as strong contenders ahead of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to sign in-demand RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Werner has netted 13 goals in 21 games this season and while a deal looks unlikely to happen until the summer, the German paper claim Spurs are readying a summer bid of €40m for a player, who has already been told he will be sold at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal.

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has agreed a €67m switch to Barcelona with an announcement expected imminently (Sport)

Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent has opened talks with four other European teams, one of which is thought to be Liverpool, after his move to Barcelona ran into complications (Sport)

Toulouse president Olivier Sadran has blasted the ‘arrogance’ of Barcelona in their signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo (ESPN FC)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has hit out at rumours suggesting he could leave for Manchester United or Inter Milan via his Instagram page (various)

PSG are preparing a €80m offer for Napoli midfielder Allan (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli will then use the money to launch a €40m bid for Liverpool and Chelsea target Nicolo Barella of Cagliari (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia are set to cut short the season-long loan spell of striker Michy Batshuayi who is set to return to Chelsea (AS)

Chelsea’s chief-executive Marina Granovskaia remains unconvinced that Gonzalo Higuain is the answer to Chelsea’s striker problems and is ready to advise the club against the deal (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid have joined Sevilla in the hunt for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata (AS)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has warned Denis Suarez’s suitors Arsenal that the midfielder is still very much a part of his first-team plans (various)

Juventus are set to sabotage Napoli’s raid for Christian Kouame (Calciomercato)

The agent of Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi has confirmed his client will leave the club but no agreement has been signed with Sevilla (Cadena Cope)

Real Madrid are close to securing the signature of Malaga defender Jose Martinez Lopez, known as Chechu (Marca)

Barcelona could sign Spurs backup striker Fernando Llorente if Munir leaves, with Alvaro Morata and Kevin Gameiro also on their radar (Don Balon)

Arsenal have held “successful talks” with Chinese side Dalian Yifang over the transfer of Yannick Carrasco and are set to make an offer for the midfielder (Foot Mercato)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer (Sky Italia)

Arsenal are watching Torino’s €15m-rated defender Nicolas Nkoulou, but face competition from Sevilla (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

The agent of Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has confirmed that four clubs are interested in the Argentina striker, including one Premier League side (AS)