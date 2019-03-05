Tottenham could end their transfer drought by signing a prolific Danish winger this summer, while Manchester City are at the front of the queue to sign a upcoming Brazilian star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM PLANNING SWOOP FOR COPENHAGEN STAR

Tottenham are reported to be at the front of the queue to sign in-form FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov, according to the Danish media.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League suitors this season, scoring 24 times in 38 appearances for Copenhagen this season.

According to Ekstra Bladet, as per Sky Sports, Skov has been watched by Watford, Wolves and West Ham this season. But it is Tottenham who are at the front of the queue to sign the player and are said to be ready to make a firm offer for the €20m-rated star.

The former Denmark Under-21 international has a contract with Copenhagen until the summer of 2022 and is able to play on either wing, and can also operate in a more central position if required.

Tottenham have gone two transfer windows without signing a new player but could look to end their drought with the capture of Skov this summer.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are favourites to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Brazil U20 left-back Luan Candido, with the teenager already touted as ‘the next Marcelo’ (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will target Mauricio Pochettino, Joachim Low or Massimiliano Allegri this summer if they decide not to extend the contract of caretaker manager Santiago Solari (AS)

With Allegri being courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea, Juventus will turn to either Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte to replace the Italian (Calciomercato)

Juventus are planning a move for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer and have already made contact with the reported Liverpool and Chelsea target (Tuttosport)

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has admitted he does not know the future of club captain Matthijs de Ligt, who has been linked with Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United (Sport)

Liverpool have been linked with a €120m swoop for Bundesliga duo Matthias Ginter and Julian Brandt (various)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed he wants to experience the Champions League with AC Milan – but admits he would have no problem returning to Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leicester face the prospect of needing to break their transfer record to sign Youri Tielemans in a permanent deal after being quoted £40m by Monaco (Telefoot)

AC Milan will reportedly resist all bids for reported Manchester United target Alessio Romagnoli this summer (Calciomercato)

Wanda Nara has asked Inter Milan to return the captaincy to her husband, Mauro Icardi, and hopes the dispute can be resolved before the derby against AC Milan on March 17 (Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal have expressed a firm interest in Roma youngster Cengiz Under but Roma are intent on selling only if they receive offers above €30m (Calciomercato)

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich to keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2023 (various)

PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he rejected both Manchester clubs at different stages of his glittering career (BT Sport)