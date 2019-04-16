Tottenham are set to end their long transfer sabbatical by making an exciting double €65m splash, while Chelsea are ready to break the British transfer record on Eden Hazard’s replacement, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM READY TO END TRANSFER WAIT FOR EXCITING DUO

Tottenham are ready to end their long wait to sign a new player after Mauricio Pochettino gave them the green light to make an exciting double splash.

With the club closing in on 18 months without a new arrival – Lucas Moura was their last signing in January 2018 – the club are now reportedly ready to end their wait for new players with two new additions to bolster both their defensive and attacking options.

According to El Confidencial, Spurs are ready to rival London rivals West Ham in the pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

The Uruguayan is seen as an ideal replacement for the departing Fernando Llorente – who looks set to leave north London as a free agent this summer – though comes with a €50m exit clause.

However, with Celta currently battling to stay in LaLiga – they are currently 17th in the table – the terms of his contract will see his exit fee halve in the event of their demotion. And the potential €25m asking price is music to savvy Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s ears, with the club ready to sanction his signing.

The striker has been Celta’s shining light over the past couple of seasons, having hit 28 LaLiga goals in 62 starts since joining from Defensor Sporting in 2017.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reported to have settled on Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen as the man they want to replace Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Belgian will likely be poached away this summer due to the €25m clause in his contract and Tottenham are known to be considering a number of potential replacements.

And according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham had the defender watched again as he starred for Sampdoria against Genoa at the weekend, with Pochettino now having made the Dane his No 1 target to replace Alderweireld this summer.

AND THE REST

Chelsea will make Philippe Coutinho their No 1 target this summer and are prepared to break the British transfer record to bring the player back to England in a €110m deal (Sport)

Coutinho has turned his nose up at a potential switch to Manchester United this summer – after receiving boos from the Old Trafford faithful last week (Sport)

Serie A giants Inter Milan have made a €70m offer to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal this summer (France Football)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said a deal for Antoine Griezmann ‘is not on the table’ – but has not entirely rule out a move for the France superstar (Marca)

AC Milan will sign one of Yanick Carrasco, Gerard Deulofeu or Allan Saint-Maximin this summer as they look to bring in a new winger (Calciomercato)

Alternatively, Milan are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Marseille winger Florian Thauvin and will pay up to €40m to sign the France star (France Football)

Keylor Navas is hopeful of staying at Real Madrid next season but admits any decision may be out of his control (AS)

Arsenal are interested in re-signing their former midfielder Ismael Bennacer from Empoli (Le10 Sport)

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has confirmed that the club have offered him a contract extension, but he is delaying a decision on his future until the end of the season (Marca)

Lucas Torreira’s agent claims the player was close to signing for Napoli before Arsenal stepped in to sign the player from Sampdoria last summer (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the Bavarins are interested in signing young Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo this summer (Sky Germany)

Juventus will make Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti their No 1 target if they miss out on Mathijias De Ligt to the Spaniards (Rai Sport)

Barcelona continue to pursue Luka Jovic and are prepared to wait until the summer of 2020 to land the striker if he opts to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt for another season (Sport)

Denis Suarez’s struggles at Arsenal’s have been put down to a persistent groin injury – and it looks set to cost him a permanent move from Barcelona this summer (various)

AC Milan are ready to offer full-back Davide Calabria a contract extension this summer (Calciomercato)

Patrick Vieira is Lyon’s first-choice to replace the outgoing Bruno Genesio (Le Parisien)