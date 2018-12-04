Tottenham are looking to beat Chelsea to the permanent signing of a Real Madrid midfielder, while Man Utd are making ambitious plans to offer Paul Pogba in exchange for a €120m-rated Italy star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM LOOKING TO PINCH CHELSEA LOAN STAR

Tottenham are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea in a bid to land Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal next summer.

The LaLiga giants are said to be ready to allow the Croatian to leave after his current loan spell at Stamford Bridge comes to an end, but it looks like the Blues will have a major rival for his permanent signature.

The 24-year-old has adapted to life in England very well, having featured in 12 of Chelsea’s 14 Premier League games so far – forming a strong midfield three with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

According to AS, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is very happy with how Kovacic is progressing and the club have already begun negotiations with Madrid regarding a permanent deal.

Chelsea are in pole position to land the player, given that they already have him on board, but the report states that Tottenham are confident they can lure him to north London.

MAN UTD LOOK TO AMBITIOUS BID TO LURE VERRATTI

Manchester United will try and kill two birds with one stone by offering PSG a tempting midfielder exchange this summer.

According to reports in the Manchester Evening News, United sent scouts to make a check on PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on Sunday during their Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux – with the paper claiming the Italy star remains their No 1 target to add creativity to their midfield.

Furthermore, Calciomercato believes United will try and tempt PSG to sell the €120million rated star by offering Paul Pogba in a straight swap deal.

While Jose Mourinho’s future remains far from certain at the club, it’s suggested the club are growing tired of Pogba’s disappointing displays and believe he should be offering the club far more than he does – hence talk of a swap deal between the clubs.

PSG are one of the few sides who could afford to sign Pogba, though with United struggling to finish in the top four, luring Verratti may prove a tall order for the struggling Premier League giants.

AND THE REST

Mauro Icardi has dismissed fresh speculation suggesting he will quit Inter Milan and sign for Real Madrid next summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is keen to avoid undergoing surgery for a knee injury despite the wishes of the club (Sport)

Valencia forward Santi Mina has criticised his side for ‘playing with no personality’ and going through phases where ‘everything is missing’ (El Pais)

Arkadiusz Milik has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from Napoli and insists he remains determined to become a first-team regular (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool target James Rodriguez insists he would like to stay at Bayern Munich beyond his two-year loan but admits he may “need to leave due to a lack of action” (ESPN)

Real Madrid could launch a shock bid to rescue Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United this summer, with the LaLiga getting ‘desperate’ in their wish to strengthen their options (Don Balon)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio but won’t pay the €120m asking price for the Spain international (Don Balon)

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he did hold transfer talks with Arsene Wenger over a move to Arsenal, but only ever had PSG in his sights (various)

Adrien Rabiot has rejected one last attempt by PSG to offer him a new deal and the midfielder will definitely sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, most likely Barcelona, in the coming weeks (RMC)

Juventus and Barcelona are locked in a battle to sign three players in January and next summer, with Paul Pogba, Matthjis de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot the subject of their attention (Tuttosport)

Everton are interested in signing highly-rated Pescara youngster Edgar Elizalde (FCInterNews)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale believes he deserved to win the FIFA Puskas goal of the year of 2018 and not Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (ESPN)

Italy left-back Cristiano Biraghi has agreed to extend his contract with Fiorentina, ending talk he could be targeted by Atletico Madrid or AC Milan (Eurosport)

Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu has been tipped up as a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham (De Telegraaf)

Alberto Moreno will end his struggles at Liverpool with a January transfer to either Marseille or Sevilla (L’Equipe)

Gonzalo Higuain is edging closer to a return to Juventus after AC Milan decided they won’t take up the option to sign the striker permanently (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lyon stars Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and Ferland Mendy are all being closely monitored by some of Europe’s top clubs – including Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid (Telefoot)

Luka Modric has put speculation over his future to bed after reiterating that he wanted to end his career at Real Madrid (various)

Chelsea face disappointment in their efforts to lure Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge, with the player determined to sign for Liverpool

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has suggested the club are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Corriere dello Sport)

Zinedine Zidane ‘will return to coaching soon’ almost six months after resigning from his position as Real Madrid boss (AS)

New AC Milan signing Lucas Paqueta has revealed he has chosen to wear the No 39 shirt for the club (Globe Esporte)

The FA have been asked by a top lawyer to probe the fee Fulham paid Nice for Jean-Michael Seri amid talk it was manipulated

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who arrived at the club towards the end of the summer transfer window, could be set to leave the club as early as January (Voetbal Nieuws)

Neymar has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer (Canal+)

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is prepared to fight for a regular starting slot after ‘fulfilling a dream’ by scoring at the Camp Nou (Mundo Deportivo)