Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his interest in a midfield target with a month to go to the transfer deadline, while Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea looks to be moving closer, all in the Euro papers.

KLOPP’S SQUAD CONUNDRUM

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently “reaffirmed” his interest in midfielder Florian Neuhaus, claims a report.

The German coach is said to be a “big fan” fan of the player, but any move for the Borussia Monchengladbach star looks unlikely, at least this summer.

Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenburg, via Sport Witness, says the 24-year-old is set to stay with the Bundesliga club for this season.

Klopp was understood to be looking for a new central midfielder this summer, having lost Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint Germain.

Neuhaus was one of a number of names that cropped up, as well as Renato Sanches and Yves Bissouma. And a number of German outlets put two and two together and got five, as they predicted a bid from Klopp for Neuhaus.

However, Liverpool’s squad is at its limit regarding non-homegrown players. The arrival of Ibrahima Konate and return of Takumi Minamino from a loan stint at Southampton means Liverpool have 17 non-homegrown players on their books.

And that is the maximum number permitted in the squad by both UEFA and the Premier League.

So unless Klopp and Michael Edwards can shift one of those non-homegrown players next month, Neuhaus will not be signing.

NO CHIESA BID

Liverpool have not made an official bid for Federico Chiesa despite rumours (Fabrizio Romano)

Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid for pre-season on Tuesday but performed badly and was apparently fitter before he left for Euro 2020 (Marca)

Juventus are in advanced talks with Santos over Kaio Jorge, who has reached an agreement with the Bianconeri. (Goal)

Norwich will make a £10m bid for PAOK winger Christos Tzolis. (Football Insider)

Juventus will sit down with Sassuolo to discuss a deal for Manuel Locatelli this week (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

CHELSEA CLOSE ON KOUNDE

Sevilla are looking for a replacement for Chelsea target Jules Kounde. Kounde is in talks with the Blues and now Sevilla want Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak to replace him (Bild)

Alessandro Florenzi is seeking a permanent move away from Roma (Calcio Mercato)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could wait until 2022 to make a final decision on his future (Eurosport)

Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart could move to Celtic. Hart, 34, will be third choice this season behind Hugo Lloris and new arrival Pierluigi Gollini (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey (Gazzetta dello Sport)

BAILLY UNCERTAINTY

Eric Bailly will seek clarification over his future at Manchester United after they reached a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane (ESPN)

Atalanta defender and Spurs target Cristian Romero has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona (Sportitalia)

Robert Lewandowski will definitely be at Bayern Munich “for another two years”, according to club president Herbert Hainer, who has insisted that the Chelsea-linked striker is not for sale. (Goal)

SPURS CHASE MILENKOVIC

Tottenham are battling it out with Juventus for the signing of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Troyes have announced the arrival of former Liverpool man Yasser Larouci, with the 20-year-old signing a five-year contract with the promoted side.

Torino have reportedly offered Andrea Belotti a new four-year deal worth €4m a season to stay (Sky Sport Italia)

