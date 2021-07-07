Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool make calls after ‘monstrous offer’ claim

Liverpool’s search for a midfield replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum continues, while Manchester United are at the front of the queue for a Brazilian winger.

LIVERPOOL MAKE CONTACT WITH LAZIO

Liverpool have made enquiries about long-time Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s, claims a report in Italy.

Italian outlet Calciomercato mention the Reds as tentative suitors for the Serbia man.

The 26-year-old was a go to transfer link for United in the past. The Lazio enforcer has developed into a powerful central midfielder in Serie A with almost 200 appearances in the Italian top flight.

It’s no surprise that he has emerged on Liverpool and Michael Edwards’ radar at Anfield.

Apparently “there have been some calls” as Liverpool test the water over the type of money the Rome club would want.

Previously, Il Messaggero reported Milinkovic-Savic’s agent Mateja Kezman could bring Lazio chief Claudio Lotito a “monstrous offer from Liverpool”.

The rumour is that Lazio are chasing a figure of €70m-80m. A fee Liverpool are not willing to get anywhere near and an official approach for Milinkovic-Savic has not be forthcoming.

Calciomercato instead state Milinkovic-Savic’s and Luis Alberto could have key roles to play at Lazio under Maurizio Sarri next season.

A big offer though could still tempt Lazio to sell, with Milinkovic-Savic’s dream apparently to pull on the white shirt of Real Madrid

MAN UTD IN POLE POSITION FOR VERON

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in the front row’ for Gabriel Veron and could make a move for the Palmeiras attacker this summer (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year contract.

Juventus have not yet begun any negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli remains their priority (Fabrizio Romano)

SPURS TARGET KESSIE

Tottenham are following Franck Kessie’s situation at AC Milan (Eurosport)

Arsenal have been long since linked with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and are now trying to sign the player (Le10 Sport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his club cannot afford to sign a top striker this summer. “At the prices [quoted] we are not going to buy any strikers,” Guardiola said. “It is impossible, we cannot afford it.” (TV3 in Catalonia)

Internazionale and Lyon are both looking to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana (Calciomercato)

AC Milan’s list of midfield targets for the summer transfer window includes Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Bologna’s Jerdy Schouten and Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to join Manchester United because he wants more money (Sergio Valentin)

Antoine Griezmann would consider a Premier League move this summer (Sport)

WEST HAM PONDER YAREMCHUK MOVE

West Ham are pondering making a move for Ukraine’s Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk (Eurosport)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing attacking midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig (SportBild)

Marseille have decided against re-signing Hatem Ben Arfa this summer (Foot Mercato)

Toby Alderweireld has given a huge hint that he is hoping to return to Antwerp this summer (Sport/Voetbalmagazine)

Ezgjan Alioski could be joining up with Jose Mourinho at Roma after leaving Leeds (Il Tempo)

