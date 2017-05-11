Euro Paper Talk: Gunners keen on Serie A star; Reds wants Boateng

Liverpool are being linked with a move for a star Bayern Munich defender, a trio of London clubs are all keen on a Barcelona defender and Arsenal could replace Granit Xhaka with a Serie A star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH UNLIKELY MOVE FOR BAYERN DEFENDER

Jerome Boateng’s future at Bayern Munich is up for debate in the German press after the player was omitted from the starting line-up for their DFB Cup semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in Kicker claim the Germany international, who wants to be a regular starter, is demanding talks with the club’s hierarchy over his exclusion.

Kicker claim that if Boateng doesn’t hear what he wants, he could be on his way, with clubs from England and Spain monitoring the situation.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new centre-half this summer and the player would be an obvious target for Klopp should he be made available by Bayern.

The Reds are hoping to push through a potential £50m deal for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, but could yet sign another centre-half with Klopp also being linked with Burnley’s Michael Keane.

However, former Manchester City defender Boateng would be of interest should Bayern make him available and while the link seems fanciful at this stage, it couldn’t be ruled out entirely.

Boateng, who has been capped 67 times by Germany, has made 135 appearances for Bayern since arriving from City in 2011, but has figured just 19 times under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Boateng signed a new contract at Bayern in December, keeping him at the club until 2021.

COULD SERIE A MIDFIELDER REPLACE XHAKA AT ARSENAL?

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Daniele Baselli, according to reports in Italy.

The box-to-box Torino midfielder has emerged as a key performer for the club this season, having scored eight times in 50 matches and was the subject of a failed €12million approach from Roma during the January transfer window.

But Calciomercato via Tuttosport, are reporting that Baselli has been contacted by representatives of both Arsenal and AC Milan, with his price tag expected to fetch nearer €20million should Torino decide to cash in.

Inter and Lazio are also in the race to sign the talented star who, however, will be offered a contract extension soon by his club.

Baselli’s Torino contract runs until 2019 and any potential arrival at Arsenal could spell bad news for Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga after failing to impress for the Gunners this season.

AND THE REST

Juventus have resumed their interest in their former target Andre Gomes following his season of struggles at Barcelona – but Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly keen (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have become the latest club to express an interest in £40million-rated Monaco star Fabinho. The Brazilian star has also been tipped up as a target for Inter Milan and Manchester United (Sky Sport Italia)

Erik Lamela: Faces lengthy lay-off

Erik Lamela: Faces lengthy lay-off

Erik Lamela could be ready to say goodbye to Tottenham this summer. The Argentina international has once again emerged as a target for Inter Milan, with his representatives understood to have held positive meetings with Inter’s sporting director Walter Sabatini (Calciomercato)

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne wants to stay on despite his failure to claim a regular first-team place. The former PSG player has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 as well as clubs in England and Spain (beIN Sports)

Man City’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain was in Turin on Tuesday night to run the rule over Juventus wing-back and reported target Alex Sandro

West Brom have been told that Napoli striker Duvan Zapata will cost them a club record fee. The Serie A side have slapped a £16m price-tag on his head (Tuttomercatoweb)

Antonio Rudiger has received a huge offer from Inter, according to the player’s agent (various)

AC Milan have spoken to Torino to discuss a potential deal for star striker Andrea Belotti (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are set to abandon hopes of luring Antonio Conte back to Italy with the coach on the brink of agreeing a new €10m a year deal at Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are being linked again with a move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez – but reports now claim they want to pair him up with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (various)

Mattia De Sciglio: Defender linked with Chelsea switch

Mattia De Sciglio: Defender linked with Chelsea switch

Reported Chelsea and Liverpool target Mattia De Sciglio won’t sign a contract extension with the club and is destined to join Juventus (Gazetta dello Sport)

Gerard Deulofeu will make return to Barcelona with the Blaugrana ready to activate their €12 million buy-back clause (Gazetta dello Sport)

Gustavo Gomez, Gianluca Lapadula and Carlos Bacca are all also likely to leave AC Milan this summer. West Ham are likely to go back in for Bacca, though Arsenal could also rekindle their interest (Gazetta dello Sport)

Maurizio Sarri is set to sign a new long-term deal with Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)