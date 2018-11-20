Euro Paper Talk: Turkish giants to raid Liverpool for duo

Turkish clubs are ready to raid Liverpool for two out of favour stars in January, while Real Madrid will offer Gareth Bale to tempt Chelsea into selling Eden Hazard, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

TURKISH CLUBS TARGET LIVERPOOL DUO

Liverpool could reportedly be raided by Turkish clubs in the January transfer window.

The Reds have made a strong start to the Premier League season and currently sit just two points behind leaders Manchester City after 12 games.

However, consistency in selection has left some Reds out in the cold, with the likes of Divock Origi and Joel Matip failing to force their way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Both players have been linked with moves to Turkey, with Fenerbahce said to be interested in prising Matip away from Anfield, while Galatasaray are chasing Origi.

However, according to Turkish football expert Emre Sarigul, Origi is unlikely to quit Merseyside – but Fenerbahce’s sporting director Damien Comolli, who previously worked at Liverpool, could pull some strings to bring Matip to the Super Lig.

BAD NEWS FOR FRED AS MOURINHO TARGETS DORTMUND STAR

Manchester United are seemingly set to launch a surprise January raid for Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel, according to reports in Belgium.

Het Laatste Nieuws claims Jose Mourinho made a personal check on the all-action midfielder during Belgium’s clash with Iceland on Tuesday and is ready to pounce for the player when the window opens again in January.

The midfielder is back in Europe after impressing at the World Cup with his country and following a spell with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

The report suggests Mourinho regrets not moving for the 29-year-old in the summer and is now ready to offer Dortmund an instant profit on their summer investment. While the report fails to name what fee Witsel might cost, it’s likely United will have to go to some expense to land a player who has become a cornerstone of their push for Bundesliga title glory this season.

And the arrival of Witsel, who now has 100 caps for Belgium, would appear to spell bad news for United’s summer signing Fred. The Brazilian joined the club in a £52.5million switch from Shakhtar over the summer and, after initially starting the season in the side, has now fallen way down Mourinho’s pecking order and is below the likes of Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera in the pecking order.

Real Madrid have opened negotiations to sign Corinthians winger Pedrinho and have plans to loan him to Real Valladolid upon his arrival (Cadena Ser)

Fenerbahce boss Erwin Koeman is interested in signing out-of-favour Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno in January (Fotomac)

Atletico Madrid are not in contract renewal talks with coach Diego Simeone, despite reports stating they were last week (ESPN)

Antoine Griezmann believes former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would be an ideal coach for the France national team (ESPN)

Real Madrid are willing to offer Gareth Bale in a swap deal involving Eden Hazard (OK Diario)

Sevilla want to re-sign Leicester’s Vicente Iborra with Leicester targeting new Spain international Brais Mendez from Celta Vigo (COPE)

Manchester United have not yet completed the signing of Amiens teenager Noam Emeran. The 16-year-old has yet to decide where his future lies (RMC Sport)

Tottenham scouts have found the man they believe would be a perfect addition to their midfield in January – and have urged the club to act fast to sign €20m-rated Genk midfielder Sander Berge before he’s noticed by more clubs (Bleacher Report)

Inter Milan are finally willing to sell long-term Jose Mourinho target Ivan Perisic in January – and have set a modest asking price of around €40m (Calciomercato)

Adrien Rabiot has decided he wants to sign for Barcelona on a pre-contract agreement on January 1 – ending Liverpool, Man City, Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham’s hopes of signing the PSG star (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have put an £89m price tag on Ousmane Dembele’s head after warning the reported Liverpool target to shape up or be shipped out (Sport)

The agent for Jean-Clair Tobido insists the Toulouse defender could be on his way out of the club in January. The 18-year-old has been linked with Juventus, Liverpool and Wolves (Calciomercao)

Sevilla are looking into the possibility of resigning midfielder Vicente Iborra, whom they sold to Leicester City last summer (Marca)

Lazio winger Luis Alberto has been linked with a return to Sevilla in January having held talks with the club’s hierarchy (El Desmarque)

Inter Milan have emerged as surprise frontrunners to sign long-term Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after incoming CEO’s Beppe Marota’s links with Lazio president Claudio Lotito (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have seen a huge £77m bid for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by the Serie A giants (TyC Sports)

AC Milan have told Chelsea they will not pay the quoted €35m (£31m) to sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko when the transfer window reopens in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are continuing to court Manchester City star Brahim Diaz, who wants to join the club when his contract expires next summer (AS)

Arsenal are looking to push through a £17.8m deal for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals as a replacement for Mohamed Elneny

Roma are looking to raid Barcelona for former Inter Milan loan midfielder Rafinha, with a €25m deal suggested in January (Calciomercato)

Olivier Giroud has rejected claims he could quit Chelsea and return to France with Marseille in January (Telefoot)

Liverpool are ready to intensify their efforts to bring in the Bundesliga’s current top scorer, Luka Jovic (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are in talks with the agent of Rodrigo Caio, the Sao Paulo centre-half, who is rated in the €10m bracket (Calciomercato)