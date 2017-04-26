Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid target shock Liverpool raid

AC Milan have pulled a trick from their sleeve to try keep Man Utd target Gianluigi Donnarumma, while James Rodriguez future is in doubt, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Griezmann intervention

According to reports in Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are ready to make a shock bid for Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann.

The 25-year-old Atletico striker has been heavily linked with the Red Devils, with reports claiming they are willing to pay the £89million release clause.

Now the Italian giants have entered the race as club owners Suning Group look to shake up their squad in the summer following another disappointing Serie A season.

The Nerazzurri are still looking at the possibility of snatching Antonio Conte away from Chelsea, with the coach reportedly telling close friends he may quit Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Italian press are also suggesting that Inter are set to challenge Manchester United for Monaco’s defensive midfielder Fabinho and Roma’s Kevin Strootman.

Duo to battle for former Juve starlet

Kingsley Coman: A transfer target for Man City

Kingsley Coman: A transfer target for Man City

On April 30th 2017, Bayern Munich’s option to buy Kinglsey Coman will expire, and according to reports there are two Premier League clubs sniffing around.

Bayern Munich will have to pay €21million for the young French international (plus the €7million that Juve have already received for the two year loan).

According to Calciomercato.com, Bayern are almost certain to take up the option to buy, but it does not mean the player will stay with them.

The Italian outlet state that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are both interested in him and they are ready to battle it out.

Coman has struggled for game time this season behind Ribery, Robben and Douglas Costa, but the report claims he could still be sold for over €40million.

And the rest…

AC Milan are willing to offer 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the captain’s armband to fight off interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus (La Repubblica)

Arsene Wenger does not see Jack Wilshere as part of Arsenal’s future plans (Sport)

James Rodriguez’s wife claims that when her husband “has to make the decision, he will do so.” (Marca/AS)

Real Madrid is lining up a shock summer move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (Diario Gol)

AC Milan will make Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian a primary summer target (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis claims that Manchester United target Dries Mertens will stay at the club if he can sort out problems with his wife (BeIN sport)

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is closing in on a summer move to Manchester United (Don Balon)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told three of his biggest stars that he will not stand in their way if they decide to leave Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician was referring to goalkeeper David De Gea, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera (Marca)

Marco Verratti has a strong desire to play alongside Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Inter and Juventus remain interested but it will be hard for them to compete with Barcelona for Verratti (Don Balon)

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s renewal is one of Milan’s main priorities as they would like to close a deal as soon as possible (Premium Sport)

Juventus have stepped up their quest for Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick (Tuttosport)

Napoli have also been linked with a move for Lazio frontman Keita Balde (Il Mattino)

The agent of Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez has told a radio station that his client is closing in on a move to Napoli (Radio crc)